Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Luis Diaz scores two goals from Casemiro errors as Arne Slot heaps pressure on Erik ten Hag

Luis Diaz scored twice as Liverpool dismantled miserable Manchester United in a 3-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford.

The Colombian capitalised on two errors by Casemiro in the first half before Mohamed Salah made it three early in the second.

The win maintains Liverpool's perfect start to the season and heaps pressure on Erik ten Hag whose team have lost back-to-back games.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (5), Mazraoui (6), De Ligt (6), Martinez (5), Dalot (6), Casemiro (3), Mainoo (5), Fernandes (6), Rashford (4), Zirkzee (5), Garnacho (6).



Subs used: Collyer (6), Maguire (6), Amad (7), Eriksen (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Konate (7), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (7), Gravenberch (9), Mac Allister (8), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (9), Jota (7), Diaz (9).



Subs used: Gakpo (6), Bradley (6), Nunez (6), Tsimikas (6).



Player of the match: Luis Diaz.

How Man Utd unravelled against Liverpool

United began the game with some intent but their efforts were frantic and Liverpool had the greater control amid a frenzied atmosphere. There was a warning when Trent Alexander-Arnold thought he had opened the scoring only for VAR to rule it out but the reprieve was brief.

The key moment came when Casemiro's loose pass was latched upon by the hugely impressive Ryan Gravenberch. He fed Salah for the first of his two assists, the winger's cross finding Diaz at the far post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luis Diaz heads home a perfect Mohamed Salah pass to give Liverpool the lead

Casemiro's afternoon only deteriorated from there, dispossessed once more for the second goal, Salah again finding Diaz to fire low beyond Andre Onana.

Gary Neville had described this as a game that Ten Hag could not afford to lose so one can imagine what he must have made of the Brazilian midfielder's display as Manuel Ugarte - the new signing from Paris Saint-Germain - watched on from the stands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Casemiro was at fault again as Luis Diaz doubled Liverpool's lead against Manchester United

Casemiro was hooked at half-time, replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer, but that only forced Kobbie Mainoo into the deeper role. He was robbed by Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai found Salah and it was three. That seemed to break United.

It could have been anything thereafter, Salah going close twice more within minutes. While Casemiro, a fellow 32-year-old player, looked to have lost what had once made him great, Salah showed that it was possible to adapt and evolve. He was excellent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's third against Manchester United at Old Trafford

The fourth goal that would have taken Liverpool top above Manchester City never did come but Slot's side had made their point. Their Dutch coach has settled quickly. His compatriot at United will need to find answers quickly if there is to be a rematch.

Salah's last game at Old Trafford?

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Salah said: "As you know, it is my last year in the club," in reference to the fact that his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. He later attempted clarify the situation.

"Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time. No-one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, okay, I am playing my last season and see what happens at the end of the season.

"It is not up to me, but nobody has talked to me from the club. We will see."

Slot: Everything you want to see

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot is not getting ahead of himself after a 'dream start' as Liverpool manager

Liverpool boss Arne Slot to Sky Sports:

"United started really aggressive and we had to find ourselves in that period but if you go to Old Trafford, you know there will be tough moments. We got ourselves through that.

"What I liked is that after we scored a great goal that was disallowed, we kept on playing in the same way as we did before.

"In the end, we scored some nice goals and we needed Alisson in the second half to make some important saves but it was a deserved win."

Later, in the press conference, he added: "Everything you want to see as a manager, you saw in this game."

Ten Hag: All three goals are mistakes

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to Sky Sports:

"We made mistakes and they were very clinical in finishing, they did very well.

"All the three goals are mistakes from us - individual errors. Maybe about the last one, you can debate, 'where is our double six?' but all the others, Liverpool did brilliant. Arne took over, the turnover and the way they finished was so good.

"Don't argue this [that the game was level apart from the goals]. It's clear Liverpool deserved it. We have to be humble, take this and improve our game."

Ten Hag 'not Harry Potter' Speaking afterwards in the press conference, Ten Hag said that he does not expect Manuel Ugarte to be fully up to speed for weeks or perhaps even months. “It will take time. It is not like I am Harry Potter.”

On the subject of Casemiro's performance, Ten Hag added: "You know the game. He knows the game. He will go on, we will go on. He's a great player. We will continue this season to improve the team and the players.

"He improved, and showed so often, that he is a great character. We all have seen great moments from him, being decisive in the midfield. He will show it again, I am sure he will bounce back."

Story of the match in stats