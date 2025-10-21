Man Utd eye move for Real Madrid star Endrick - Paper talk and football transfer gossip
Latest from today's papers: Manchester United are also ready to join the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson; Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window
Tuesday 21 October 2025 23:35, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United are among a host of clubs reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid youngster Endrick - Daily Mirror.
Man Utd are also ready to join the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. Manchester City and Chelsea have also been watching developments with the midfielder, who only turns 23 next month - Daily Mirror.
Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window after growing concerned by Mohamed Salah's poor form - Daily Mirror.
Liverpool are at risk of being fined by UEFA after breaching the competition's rules by missing their pre-match press conference on Tuesday - Daily Mirror.
Scottish football
Tony Bloom will not hand title-chasing Hearts more cash in January because UEFA won't let him - Scottish Sun.
European football
A French top-flight game was halted by the referee - after he wrongly believed he heard homophobic chanting from the crowd - The Sun.
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has taken another step towards following in his father's footsteps after being handed a call-up to Portugal's Under-16 squad for the first time - Daily Mirror.
LaLiga has scrapped its planned match in Miami following a backlash and cited the Premier League's vast wealth for ever wanting to take a fixture abroad - Daily Telegraph.
Rugby Union
England head coach Steve Borthwick will refuse to pick France-bound No 8 Tom Willis for the remainder of the season despite his £160,000 enhanced Elite Player Squad contract - Daily Telegraph.
Golf
Jack Nicklaus has been awarded $50m in damages after former business partners questioned his mental state for entering what they alleged were $750m negotiations to become the figurehead of LIV Golf - Daily Telegraph.
