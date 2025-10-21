Man Utd eye move for Real Madrid star Endrick - Paper talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United are among a host of clubs reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid youngster Endrick - Daily Mirror.

Man Utd are also ready to join the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. Manchester City and Chelsea have also been watching developments with the midfielder, who only turns 23 next month - Daily Mirror.

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window after growing concerned by Mohamed Salah's poor form - Daily Mirror.

Liverpool are at risk of being fined by UEFA after breaching the competition's rules by missing their pre-match press conference on Tuesday - Daily Mirror.

Scottish football

Tony Bloom will not hand title-chasing Hearts more cash in January because UEFA won't let him - Scottish Sun.

European football

A French top-flight game was halted by the referee - after he wrongly believed he heard homophobic chanting from the crowd - The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has taken another step towards following in his father's footsteps after being handed a call-up to Portugal's Under-16 squad for the first time - Daily Mirror.

LaLiga has scrapped its planned match in Miami following a backlash and cited the Premier League's vast wealth for ever wanting to take a fixture abroad - Daily Telegraph.

Rugby Union

England head coach Steve Borthwick will refuse to pick France-bound No 8 Tom Willis for the remainder of the season despite his £160,000 enhanced Elite Player Squad contract - Daily Telegraph.

Harlequins are in a fight to keep Sale target Chandler Cunningham-South with the England back row out of contract in the summer. Sale have space in their salary cap to recruit top-end signings, but the London club want him to stay - The Times.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has defended his role at Red Bull and says he'll learn from Jurgen Klopp's expertise to help his squad's development, with the autumn internationals on the horizon - The Times.

Golf

Jack Nicklaus has been awarded $50m in damages after former business partners questioned his mental state for entering what they alleged were $750m negotiations to become the figurehead of LIV Golf - Daily Telegraph.

