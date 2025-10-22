Liverpool considering Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as Marc Guehi alternative - Paper talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Premier League

Liverpool are said to be considering Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano as a possible alternative to Marc Guehi - The Mirror.

Carlos Baleba has held private talks with Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler amid persistent links to Manchester United, who are continuing to monitor the midfielder's situation closely -The Sun.

Lisandro Martinez is poised to finally rejoin his team-mates in Manchester United training this week after his comeback was delayed slightly - The Mirror.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to continue discussions over an improved contract, but the club's bosses are not overly concerned about his future following an unreported extension clause last year - Daily Express.

John Terry's dream of managing former club Chelsea could be over after a lack of managing opportunities - The Sun.

Leeds United have sensationally withdrawn their invitation to former owner Andrea Radrizzani for the game against West Ham on Friday - Daily Mail.

Championship

Birmingham's stunning plans to build a new £3bn stadium will be supported by the creator of Peaky Blinders - The Sun.

Scottish football

Thelo Aasgaard hopes the arrival of new boss Danny Röhl gives him a fresh start as a Rangers player - Scottish Sun.

Kilmarnock have signed a young Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan - Scottish Sun.

European football

Marcus Rashford will continue to go from strength to strength and become even more important for Barcelona, according to manager Hansi Flick - The Mirror.

Antonio Conte has sounded alarm bells in the wake of Napoli's dismal 6-2 defeat by PSV, warning the side's nightmare in the Netherlands could be the start of a deeper crisis after 'mistakes' were made in the transfer window - Daily Mail.

Rugby Union

Tom Willis, England's persona non grata, has done Steve Borthwick a major favour by helping Luke Cowan-Dickie escape a suspension for England's Quilter Nations Series - Daily Telegraph.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall believes his side's Gallagher Premiership trip to Northampton will show whether Steve Borthwick should pick 19-year-old winger Noah Calouri for England this Autumn - The Times.

NFL

The NFL will not drop Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl half-time headline performer, commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday, despite criticism from Donald Trump and some of his supporters. - The Guardian.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Sean Payton on social media on Tuesday, after his former coach questioned his ability over the weekend - The Guardian.

