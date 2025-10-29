 Skip to content

Liam Delap: Enzo Maresca slams Chelsea striker for 'stupid and embarrassing' red card in victory over Wolves

Chelsea reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic 4-3 victory at Wolves; Liam Delap made his return from a hamstring injury but was sent off for two yellow cards; Chelsea have been shown five red cards this season; Enzo Maresca calls their discipline "embarrassing"

Wednesday 29 October 2025 23:04, UK

Liam Delap gets sent off after two yellows in seven minutes against Wolves

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said Liam Delap's red card against Wolves was "very stupid" and "embarrassing".

Delap made his return from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Molineux, but was sent off within 25 minutes after being shown a second yellow card.

The striker, making his first appearance since August 30, was booked in the 79th minute for pushing over Yerson Mosquera in an off-the-ball incident and then just seven minutes later, he jumped into Emmanuel Agbadou with his elbow.

Enzo Maresca says Liam Delap's two yellow cards in seven minutes against Wolves were 'stupid'

It was Chelsea's fifth red card of the season and Maresca said: "Very stupid red card that was completely unnecessary.

"Absolutely deserved. It was a stupid foul. We can avoid that. I completely support the red card."

In particular, the Chelsea boss was frustrated because he had warned the player, who will now miss Saturday's Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur, live on Sky Sports.

Highlights of the fourth-round Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea

He said: "After the yellow card, I told him four or five times, keep calm. But Liam is a player inside the pitch, playing the game for himself and he struggles to listen to things around him."

Asked if Chelsea's disciplinary record was embarrassing, Maresca added: "It is embarrassing when it is a red card like today. It is embarrassing two cards in seven minutes, both we can avoid."

Chelsea's red cards this season:

  • Robert Sanchez vs Man Utd - straight red
  • Trevoh Chalobah vs Brighton - straight red
  • Joao Pedro vs Benfica - two yellows
  • Malo Gusto vs Nottm Forest - two yellows
  • Liam Delap vs Wolves - two yellows
  • And...head coach Enzo Maresca vs Liverpool - two yellows

Chelsea were leading 3-2 when Delap was sent off with goals from Wolves' Tolu Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe reducing the deficit after the visitors' Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao had all scored in the first half.

Jamie Gittens netted a superb volley in the 89th minute to seemingly wrap up the victory for Maresca's side but Wolfe quickly bagged his second of the evening to set up a frantic finish.

