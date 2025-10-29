Liam Delap: Enzo Maresca slams Chelsea striker for 'stupid and embarrassing' red card in victory over Wolves

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said Liam Delap's red card against Wolves was "very stupid" and "embarrassing".

Delap made his return from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Molineux, but was sent off within 25 minutes after being shown a second yellow card.

The striker, making his first appearance since August 30, was booked in the 79th minute for pushing over Yerson Mosquera in an off-the-ball incident and then just seven minutes later, he jumped into Emmanuel Agbadou with his elbow.

It was Chelsea's fifth red card of the season and Maresca said: "Very stupid red card that was completely unnecessary.

"Absolutely deserved. It was a stupid foul. We can avoid that. I completely support the red card."

In particular, the Chelsea boss was frustrated because he had warned the player, who will now miss Saturday's Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur, live on Sky Sports.

He said: "After the yellow card, I told him four or five times, keep calm. But Liam is a player inside the pitch, playing the game for himself and he struggles to listen to things around him."

Asked if Chelsea's disciplinary record was embarrassing, Maresca added: "It is embarrassing when it is a red card like today. It is embarrassing two cards in seven minutes, both we can avoid."

Chelsea's red cards this season: Robert Sanchez vs Man Utd - straight red

Trevoh Chalobah vs Brighton - straight red

Joao Pedro vs Benfica - two yellows

Malo Gusto vs Nottm Forest - two yellows

Liam Delap vs Wolves - two yellows

And...head coach Enzo Maresca vs Liverpool - two yellows

Chelsea were leading 3-2 when Delap was sent off with goals from Wolves' Tolu Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe reducing the deficit after the visitors' Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao had all scored in the first half.

Jamie Gittens netted a superb volley in the 89th minute to seemingly wrap up the victory for Maresca's side but Wolfe quickly bagged his second of the evening to set up a frantic finish.