Max Dowman: Arsenal 15-year-old becomes club's youngest starter as Mikel Arteta reveals secret behind rise

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says 15-year-old Max Dowman feels ready to start in the Premier League and Champions League after he made history in the 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth-round.

The teenager, already the second-youngest player in the Premier League and Arsenal's history, became the north London club's youngest-ever starter at 15 years and 302 days at the Emirates, surpassing Jack Porter's record set at the same stage of the Carabao Cup last season.

Dowman, who started training with Arsenal's first-team aged 14, put in an impressive performance, attempting nine dribbles and completing five of them - more than anyone on the pitch - as well winning a game-high nine duels.

Image: Max Dowman impressed once again as he made history for Arsenal

Arteta was dazzled by Dowman's display against Brighton and says the Arsenal academy graduate, currently on half-term, is taking everything in his stride despite his tender years.

Asked how Dowman reacted to learning he was starting, Arteta said: "A tiny smile, that's what you get with him. For him everything is natural, for him everything is okay, it's the way he plays.

"I think that's the secret, that he doesn't make a big fuss of it, he just does what he does best, which is to play football, to play football with a lot of courage and determination.

"Today again he's shown some incredible skill, some capacity to run past players at that level in the Premier League at 15. It's something definitely special."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Dowman impressed Mikel Arteta in his first Arsenal start against Brighton

Dowman made his Premier League debut in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Leeds earlier this season in August and will become the youngest player in Champions League history if he makes his debut in the competition before his birthday on New Year's Eve.

But Arteta is urging caution as he seeks to protect the teenager, who is preparing to take his GSCE exams at the end of this academic year.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Asked if Dowman wants to start in the elite competitions, Arteta replied: "For sure, if you ask him, for sure. That's what we have to manage and not only that, there's a lot of things that are new in his life.

"[We have to] make sure that he does the right steps, that he behaves and accepts because then he's going to play in a different [youth] team, and he needs to cope with all that.

"It's happening very, very fast, and we all need to be aware of that. Let's encourage him to keep going that way, but let's protect him as well."

Academy graduate Andre Harriman-Annous, 17, also made his first start against Brighton and linked up with Jurrien Timber in the lead up to Arsenal's second goal, scored by Bukayo Saka.

"Since pre-season when he was with us, I was very impressed with him," said Arteta of the teenage striker. "First of all his mentality, how much he wants it, that's the first ingredient. He's desperate to achieve his dream.

"I think he's been very consistent, training with us and constantly giving us the option to pick him. Today I believe it was the right day for him, for the context, for the way he's playing as well and he certainly proved that he's got a chance."

Analysis: Dowman arguably Arsenal's best player in win

Image: Arsenal's two newest starters soak up the adulation after the win over Brighton at the Emirates

Sky Sports' Nick Wright at the Emirates Stadium:

Dowman and Harriman-Annous could be seen walking around the pitch arm in arm after the final whistle against Brighton, two academy team-mates and friends drinking it all in on a night to celebrate for everyone associated with the club's Hale End academy.

Dowman provided more evidence of his huge talent as he became the youngest starter in the club's history. He was arguably their best player before his withdrawal. His total of nine attempted dribbles was the highest by any Arsenal player in any game all season.

It was his fourth appearance of the season after cameos from the bench against Leeds, Liverpool and Port Vale, but for Harriman-Annous it was all new. This was only the second time he had been included in a matchday squad, never mind a starting line-up.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He was isolated at times in the first half but there were glimpses of his potential in some of his link play and his role in the second goal gave him a moment to savour, even if it won't go down as an assist. He pumped his fists to the fans behind the goal in celebration.

They were not the only ones from Hale End to make their mark on the game, of course, with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly combining for the first goal, Saka scoring the second and Eberechi Eze, another former academy player, also starting.

But they are the ones who will remember it most fondly. A momentous evening for them and another reminder of the bright future being shaped by Arsenal at youth level.