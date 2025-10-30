Andre Harriman-Annous: Arsenal's latest Hale End product earns Mikel Arteta's trust to make debut against Brighton

Andre Harriman-Annous pumped his fists towards the fans in the North Bank then leaned over the advertising hoardings, exhausted but elated, albeit, maybe, with a tinge of disappointment that it was not his goal being celebrated inside the Emirates Stadium.

The 17-year-old had just watched Bukayo Saka dispatch the rebound after Jason Steele had saved his one-on-one effort, denying him a goal on his first senior start. But the clever run in behind to meet Jurrien Timber's pass was an example of why he is highly rated.

Max Dowman was the history-maker, becoming Arsenal's youngest starter at 15 and 302 days old. But Harriman-Annous made his mark too, realising a childhood dream alongside his friend and academy team-mate, the next one off the Hale End production line.

Dowman was of course well-known to the club's fans already, following a string of eye-catching substitute appearances this season. Harriman-Annous was a more surprising inclusion.

Or, at least, he was to those on the outside. Behind the scenes, he has been quietly impressing since joining Arsenal's pre-season Asia tour, training regularly with the senior squad and earning his chance.

"Since pre-season when he was with us, I was very impressed with him," said manager Mikel Arteta in his press conference after the game. "First of all, his mentality, how much he wants it. That's the first ingredient. He's desperate to achieve his dream.

"I think he has been very consistent, training with us and constantly giving us the option to pick him. I believe today was the right day for him, for the context, for the way he's playing as well.

"He certainly proved he has got a chance."

It was not an easy first senior assignment for him, leading the line against three centre-backs, including Dutch international Jan Paul van Hecke. Arsenal struggled to get the ball to him in the first half.

But Harriman-Annous stuck to his task, hounding and harrying Brighton's defenders out of possession, linking the play smartly when given the chance and, eventually, carving out a scoring chance for himself with a characteristic off-the-ball run.

The gravity of the occasion, having only previously been included in one matchday squad, never mind a starting line-up, might have overwhelmed another young player but those close to Harriman-Annous described him as "excited but ready" ahead of the game.

It showed on the pitch. Harriman-Annous was not overawed. His grounded personality is one of the qualities his coaches like about him. He is seen as focused and coachable, with a strong mentality.

He works closely with analysts to refine his game and has also sought advice from his sporting cousin Maro Itoje, the England and British and Irish Lions rugby union captain. His older brother, Brandon, also played in Arsenal's academy.

A boyhood Arsenal fan, Harriman-Annous has long been seen as a player of promise but the speed of his progress over the last 18 months has been quicker than the club anticipated.

Image: Andre Harriman-Annous is denied by Jason Steele before Arsenal's second goal

That acceleration has coincided with a change of position. Having previously played mostly on the wings, Harriman-Annous was moved up front at the start of last season. He responded by scoring 18 goals in 38 games for Arsenal's academy sides. Remarkably, he found the net on his first appearances in six different competitions.

For much of that time, Arsenal were working to tie him down to a professional contract. Confirmation of the deal was announced in August, after he had returned from the pre-season tour, but the talks had been initiated some eight months earlier.

It was a lengthy process but there was always an appetite on both sides to reach an agreement and the negotiations were relaxed. Despite interest from elsewhere, Harriman-Annous was determined to succeed with the club he joined aged eight.

It helped that Arsenal were able to demonstrate a clear pathway from academy to first-team, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri having followed Saka into the senior squad.

The club, and manager Arteta, showed their belief in Harriman-Annous by involving him in first-team sessions along with Dowman.

No guarantees were made around playing time. The message was just to carry on doing what he was doing, to continue contributing goals for their academy sides while also honing his other qualities, notably his off-the-ball movement, his technical skill, and the work he gets through to help his team out of possession.

Harriman-Annous has continued to do that, his efforts rewarded with a first senior start in which Arteta kept him on for 77 minutes, another expression of faith which allowed the young striker to play his part in Arsenal's second goal.

Image: Arsenal's two newest starters soak up the adulation after the game

When he was substituted for Declan Rice, he was greeted on the touchline with a beaming smile and a handshake from Arteta, followed by a bear hug from his assistant Albert Stuivenberg.

Harriman-Annous's challenge now is to push for more opportunities, and to savour a momentous night for him while also acknowledging the work that still lies ahead, both for him and for Dowman.

After the final whistle, the pair could be seen walking around the pitch arm-in-arm, thanking the club's fans and savouring what Arteta later described as a "special" and "emotional" evening.

It featured significant contributions from five Hale End graduates.

Harriman-Annous is the latest to make his mark.