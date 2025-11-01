Aston Villa news: Race for Real Madrid forward Endrick heats up - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Sunday's newspapers as Aston Villa join race for Real Madrid forward Endrick; Napoli open door for Kobbie Mainoo January exit from Man Utd and Marc Guehi could go for free next summer rather than be sold by Crystal Palace this winter
Saturday 1 November 2025 23:33, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
Premier League
Aston Villa have joined Manchester United in the scrap to sign Real Madrid outcast Endrick - Daily Star Sunday.
Napoli are prepared to cover Kobbie Mainoo's entire salary in a bid to secure his signature in the January transfer window - Daily Star Sunday.
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has hinted that the club would prefer to lose Marc Guehi for nothing at the end of the season, rather than sell him in the January transfer window - Sunday Mirror.
Declan Rice has revealed the heartbreaking explanation behind his celebration after scoring against Burnley on Saturday - Sun on Sunday.
Championship
The former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is preparing a bid of about £10m for Sheffield Wednesday in the hope of securing a quick deal.
European Football
Lamine Yamal's ongoing groin injury issues could be chronic without any obvious permanent cure - Daily Mail.
Mario Balotelli has hit out at Patrick Vieira after the former Arsenal midfielder was sacked as manager of Genoa - Sunday Mirror.
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has followed in his footsteps with a goal for the Portugal's Under-16s - Sun on Sunday.
Scottish Premiership
Steven Gerrard has revealed he was "very close" to returning as Rangers manager - Sun on Sunday.
Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen has spoken for the first time since an internal Celtic leak put him back in the running to replace Brendan Rodgers - Sunday Mail.