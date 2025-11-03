Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher assesses Premier League incidents including Man Utd's corner goal against Nottingham Forest

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is back with the latest Ref Watch after a busy weekend of incidents, including Manchester United's dubious goal from a corner at Nottingham Forest.

INCIDENT: Man Utd's first goal comes after a dubious corner is awarded. Corner complaints for Forest for the second week running - why won't VAR intervene for corners?

Sean Dyche expresses his frustration with VAR after Manchester United took the lead from a corner where the ball still appeared to be in play

DERMOT SAYS: "Why has the referee made that judgment? I don't know, because if the ball does go out and he doesn't see it, I can understand that, because he has got two goal posts there.

"He's got a goalkeeper, he's got [Nicolo] Savona himself in front of him, but he's made a judgment from 75 - 80 yards, incorrectly. You know, he's probably thought it's gone out, but it hasn't.

"The referee, I feel for as that depth, you're not going to see. If it hit the line like that, you wouldn't give a goal."

Casemiro converted a controversially-awarded corner against Nottingham Forest. Savona was certain he kept the ball in play, but Darren England said corner

JAY BOTHROYD: "The ball's definitely not gone out, and the fact that the linesman has made a judgment call from about, what, 70 yards. The referee was closer. I know he's a bit of a different angle, but the referee was definitely closer.

"It's just too far to say. But again, this is twice in two weeks now and I'm thinking to myself, well, there's goal line technology.

"Maybe that can be used across the whole byline, but then obviously, they can't change the rules this year, but it's definitely something they need to look at for next year, because it will cost teams ultimately.

"I think you can look at that in 10 seconds, and it will be cleared up and there will be no debate. They have enough time to look at that and make a decision."

Should Amad's equaliser at Forest have stood?

Take a look at Amad Diallo's outrageous volley for Manchester United during their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

INCIDENT: The ball strikes Patrick Dorgu on the arm in the build-up to Amad's equaliser at Forest, but the goal stands.

DERMOT SAYS: "It strikes his arm on the way through, but the rule is, has he scored? No, so he is not penalised for that.

"Is it deliberate? No, it brushes his arm on the way through, so it is not a deliberate play, so the game goes on, it gets cleared and he shoots."

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Nottingham Forest's match against Manchester United in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Amadou Onana grabs Alexis Mac Allister by the throat in the penalty area while attacking a corner - why just a yellow?

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa

DERMOT SAYS: "The fact they were pushing and shoving each other and all right, he's raised his arm, probably a bit higher than he wanted, but he's pushing.

"Stuart's got to decide, is it violent? Is it an act of brutality? He said: 'No,' he's obviously relayed to the VAR what he's seen, VAR has checked it back. The referee said, yellow card only."

JAY BOTHROYD: "As much as I like a physical game, I look at this situation, I'm like, if someone puts their hand on my throat in the street like that, you're gonna get an aggressive reaction from me.

"So in that instance, I'm saying that should be a red card, because obviously Mac Allister can't do that, right? Mac Allister has made the most of it. He's gone down, right? And that's probably because if he reacts, he'll get a red card too.

"So I think he's gone down there, and obviously, it's something that the official should have picked up.

"But I look at that and I say that is aggressive, because again, I reiterate, if that happens off the football pitch and someone does that to you, you're going to react in a certain way, which probably be aggressive, or you're going to call HR!"

INCIDENT: Gianluigi Donnarumma complained he was held by David Brooks as Bournemouth netted an equaliser from a corner at Man City.

DERMOT SAYS: "I thought it was a goal. I've seen refs take a much different approach. It's not a good punch. I don't think the forward does much wrong."

Tyler Adams scores for Bournemouth in their Premier League clash with Manchester City

JAY BOTHROYD: "If you look at Donnarumma, it looks like it's not affecting him that much.

"When you look at all the players in the box, they're all nudging each other. There is contact. There is, you know, how many people are in the box? There are 20 players in there, so I don't understand why keepers want more protection.

"He's six foot seven, and his span upwards would probably be about nine feet. I don't understand why he's complaining there.

"He's complaining because he's punched that, but it's a bad punch and a goal has come of it. It's definitely not a foul. And I think keepers, again, I feel like they get too much protection, and in that scenario, for the referee, fantastic decision.

"He should be commanding that area more. The only person I've seen say it was a foul is Guardiola. What are we saying now? It's a non-contact sport.

"Brooks has definitely not fouled him. The referees have been consistent about this, and I think it's been good."

On this edition of Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher and Jay Bothroyd take a look at Rodrigo Bentancur's potential sending off for his challenge on Reece James

INCIDENT: Rodrigo Bentancur avoids red for a tough challenge on Reece James.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think this is one of them. If he gets sent off, VAR is not bringing him back. I think it's more red than a yellow card.

"But I can understand the yellow on field. I think VAR is going to back the decision."

JAY BOTHROYD: "If he does get a red card there, I say, I understand why he got it, but then after that, I can understand as well why it's a yellow card. It's an aggressive challenge. It's one of those orange card challenges."

Enzo challenge 'Definitely NOT a red card'

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

INCIDENT: Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez is only shown a yellow card despite a studs-up high challenge on Spurs midfielder Joao Palhinha.

DERMOT SAYS: "I definitely do not think this is a red card, his feet are up and it is a glancing blow, he has not gone through him, it is almost sideways. If he was in front and had gone through like that, he is in big trouble, but because of the angle he comes in at, he does not get the force or contact and so does not make the impact."

JAY BOTHROYD: "I really like this decision from the ref. Enzo has tried to make an honest challenge there and just toe the ball away and as he has toe the ball away, his foot is obviously up, but his foot has hit the side of Palhinha's knee, so in that instance, it is not a reckless tackle, or a high challenge. From certain angles and a high speed, it looks a red."

INCIDENT: West Ham have a penalty overturned by the VAR after it was deemed Malick Thiaw had got a touch on the ball first in his challenge with Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen's penalty is overturned by VAR in West Ham's Premier League match against Newcastle

DERMOT SAYS: "Yes [right decision made], but I will also say when I first saw it I thought penalty, so I can understand why the referee [Robert Jones] first gave a penalty. When I saw the first replay, I knew it would be overturned."

JAY BOTHROYD: "He has not touched the ball enough, the ball has not even changed speed, it is so minute that it should be given as a penalty, it is a crazy decision.

"You cannot say every time that you touch the ball it is not a penalty. He blocked Bowen from getting to the ball, so it is a penalty!"

The decision took over three minutes - was that too long?

DERMOT SAYS: "It was quite protracted and that is why I do not want to see more intrusion [by the VAR], it can be slicker."