Milutin Osmajic: Preston striker given nine-match ban and £21,000 fine for alleged racial abuse of Burnley's Hannibal

Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been handed a nine-game ban for allegedly racially abusing Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri earlier this year.

It was alleged the forward had breached FA Rule E3.1 by acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words towards the Clarets midfielder during their Championship fixture on February 15.

It was also alleged this matter constituted an "aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as the words included a reference - whether express or implied - to colour and/or race.

Osmajic denied the charge against him.

However, an independent regulatory commission found the charge to be proven and has imposed an immediate nine-match suspension, a £21,000 fine and mandatory education course.

The FA says the the regulatory commission's written reasons "will be published in due course".

The 26-year-old will not be available to play again until North End's trip to Stoke on Boxing Day.

A statement released by Preston said: "We are extremely disappointed at the decision made by an independent regulatory commission to sanction Milutin Osmajic and impose a nine-match suspension, following an incident which took place in a league fixture against Burnley on February 15, 2025.

"We note that the outcome was determined on the 'balance of probabilities' rather than one that is 'beyond reasonable doubt'.

"We also note that the FA determined that this decision offers no moral judgement, was not premeditated nor any comment about his general character.

"Milutin has always pleaded his innocence of the charge and continues to do so. We continue to be fully supportive of our player.

"We are proud of our equity, diversity and inclusion policies and practices, and we reaffirm our opposition to all forms of discrimination."

Following the game in February, Hannibal posted on X: "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."