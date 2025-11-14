Antoine Semenyo: Liverpool, Man City and Spurs monitoring Bournemouth forward ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are monitoring Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

The forward signed a new contract in the summer amid interest from a number of clubs, including Spurs and Manchester United.

Semenyo has continued to impress other teams with his performances for Bournemouth this season. Only Erling Haaland (11) and Igor Thiago (8) have scored more Premier League goals than Semenyo (6) this season.

It follows on from a return of 11 league goals last year for the 25-year-old, and bids when the new window opens cannot be ruled out.

Contrary to reports, however, Semenyo has not asked to leave and is believed to have been annoyed by those claims.

No move materialised for Semenyo in the summer as United signed Bryan Mbeumo and Spurs signed Mohammed Kudus, so Semenyo signed a new five-year Bournemouth contract until 2030.

Spurs are looking at signing another forward in January, particularly one who can play on the left, while Liverpool and City are also thinking about new forward options in the long term.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Semenyo said he is not oblivious to the speculation around his future, but revealed he was glad he remained with Bournemouth in the summer.

Ahead of the Cherries' defeat at Manchester City, the winger spoke to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp, and was quizzed about his future.

"I don't think about it too much," Semenyo said. "I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused.

"I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens.

"When they [his former team-mates] all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club.

"But I knew in my head that the manager's got something up his sleeve this year. How we finished off the season last year was so good and we could continue, especially with the players we've bought in as well.

"I wasn't too sure at the start but we've kicked on like a house on fire. I'm glad I committed to staying here because I'm enjoying every moment."