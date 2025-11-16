Zinedine Zidane lands his next job in management - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Monday's newspapers as Cristiano Ronaldo could be lining up in Portugal's opening game of the World Cup as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) reportedly look to appeal his red-card ban and former Ukraine player Andriy Polunin has died, while playing in a veterans' match
Sunday 16 November 2025 22:15, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
Zinedine Zidane has reportedly secured his future return to management and will replace Dider Deschamps as France manager after the World Cup - The Sun
Cristiano Ronaldo could be lining up in Portugal's opening game of the World Cup as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) reportedly look to appeal his red-card ban - Daily Mail
Former Ukraine player Andriy Polunin has died aged 55, while playing in a veterans' match in Lutsk - The Sun
Jeremy Doku took a swipe at his Belgium team-mates on Saturday after they drew to a Kazakhstan side with nothing to play for in terms of World Cup qualifying - Daily Mail
Denmark boss Brian Riemer revealed that a sickness bug had been wreaking havoc in the squad, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joachim Anderson missing their draw against Belarus - Scottish Sun
PREMIER LEAGUE
Three of football's biggest agencies have told the Premier League they will see them in court should they introduce a highly-controversial salary cap - Daily Mail
EFL
Karl Robinson says the poor standard of refereeing in the lower divisions is going to cost clubs "millions" if it is not addressed - The Times
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
Trinity Rodman's representation is in negotiation with the National Women's Soccer League over her future in the league, as interest from teams abroad continues - The Athletic
RUGBY UNION
Gregor Townsend faced calls for his removal as Scotland head coach after his shell-shocked side were booed following a humiliating home defeat to Argentina - Daily Mail