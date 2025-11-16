Zinedine Zidane lands his next job in management - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly secured his future return to management and will replace Dider Deschamps as France manager after the World Cup - The Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo could be lining up in Portugal's opening game of the World Cup as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) reportedly look to appeal his red-card ban - Daily Mail

Former Ukraine player Andriy Polunin has died aged 55, while playing in a veterans' match in Lutsk - The Sun

Jeremy Doku took a swipe at his Belgium team-mates on Saturday after they drew to a Kazakhstan side with nothing to play for in terms of World Cup qualifying - Daily Mail

Denmark boss Brian Riemer revealed that a sickness bug had been wreaking havoc in the squad, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joachim Anderson missing their draw against Belarus - Scottish Sun

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

PREMIER LEAGUE

Three of football's biggest agencies have told the Premier League they will see them in court should they introduce a highly-controversial salary cap - Daily Mail

EFL

Karl Robinson says the poor standard of refereeing in the lower divisions is going to cost clubs "millions" if it is not addressed - The Times

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

Trinity Rodman's representation is in negotiation with the National Women's Soccer League over her future in the league, as interest from teams abroad continues - The Athletic

RUGBY UNION

Gregor Townsend faced calls for his removal as Scotland head coach after his shell-shocked side were booed following a humiliating home defeat to Argentina - Daily Mail