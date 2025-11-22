Fulham 1-0 Sunderland: Raul Jimenez nets late to pull Cottagers away from relegation zone against high-flying Black Cats

Raul Jimenez left it late to secure Fulham a much-needed 1-0 win against high-flying Sunderland in the pouring rain at Craven Cottage.

Fulham dominated proceedings in search of their fourth win of the season, but as the game wore on, it seemed like they would rue a host of missed opportunities.

But Samuel Chukwueze's perfectly-weighted cross and a deft Jimenez finish spared Marco Silva's side.

Fulham faced a reality of being dragged into the relegation zone coming into the game, sitting just a point clear of the trap door, but victory means they climb to 14th.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (7), Andersen (7), Bassey (7), Sessegnon (6), Berge (7), King (7), Iwobi (7), Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Kevin (6).



Subs: Smith-Rowe (6), Chukwueze (7), Reed (n/a), Castagne (n/a)



Sunderland: Roefs (7), Hume (6), Mukiele (5), Ballard (4), Geertruida (5), Reinildo (4), Xhaka (6), Sadiki (6), Le Fee (5), Traoré (5), Isidor (6).



Subs: Brobbey (6), Talbi (6), Mayenda (n/a), Adingra (n/a)



Player of the Match: Raul Jimenez

Sunderland, who could have moved within four points of league leaders Arsenal, were well beaten, managing just one shot on target in either half.

Regis Le Bris' side drop to sixth but could end this round of fixtures as low as 10th with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur still to play.

Now, without a win in three, Sunderland's frustrations were evident after the full-time whistle, with a brief scuffle breaking out with staff members from both camps involved.

How Fulham secured a much-needed win over Sunderland

Image: Fulham's Raul Jimenez shoots at goal

It rained all match long at Craven Cottage. It was grey, wet and cold, but that didn't stop a slick start from both sides.

Very early on, though, it became clear that Fulham were the hungrier of the two sides as they took the impetus.

Alex Iwobi's wayward overhead-kick attempt was a sign of the confidence you would not associate with a side coming into the game just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, Fulham continued to press. Sunderland stopper Robin Roefs made four saves during the game including denying Kevin in a one-on-one scenario in the 23rd minute.

Of Fulham's attempts, only five were on target, but the story of the match was more rooted in the opportunities that missed the mark.

Prior to the goal, it was Harry Wilson who came closest, dragging his effort from inside the area wide of the mark. Emile Smith Rowe also came close with a half-volley from distance which curled wide. Iwobi's attempt from range was not as impressive but it further reflected Fulham's desperation to take all three points.

Ultimately, Silva will take great promise from the number of chances and shots his side managed to generate.

Meanwhile, Le Bris, will now be feeling the tough nature of the top flight with his side now winless in three.

'Proper striker' Jimenez to be key for Fulham revival

Image: Jimenez can be key as Fulham restore their season after a difficult start, says William Bitibiri

Analysis by William Bitibiri at Craven Cottage:

"Raul Jimenez scored a 'proper striker's goal' when he netted a much-needed and much-deserved winner for Fulham against Sunderland. 'Killer instinct' and an 'example' were other superlatives used by Marco Silva as he lauded his No 9 following the game.

"Silva revealed Jimenez had only trained once since after returning from Mexico duty, where he was even a doubt after a hamstring injury scare while away. However, it was the striker's determination that impressed Silva most and if Jimenez can continue to find his form, he could prove greatly important to a Fulham side who have struggled to find themselves this season.

"The Cottagers have lacked a clinical edge and at times a creative force but with goals like the one Jimenez scored, he could turn that around. Fulham found a creative spark; their 24 shots in this game were more than double the number they've averaged across their previous 11 games in the Premier League this season.

"Asked where that came from, Silva said it was his side being 'objective' that was the main difference. If they have found a formula to be objective, Jimenez may just be in store for a personal renaissance."

Silva: We controlled all the moments of the game - we deserved the win

Image: Marco Silva heaped praise on his side's dominant display

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"Clearly, we deserved the three points. It was a good performance from us.

"We scored a late goal but we should have scored much earlier in the game. Meaning, back in the right track after the last performance that was not a standard that should be away from home.

"We knew that we should have responded in a different way this afternoon with our fans. We did that for us and for them, and we did it.

"We did it, controlling almost all the moments of the game, creating enough chances, three or four clear chances in the first half to score in the game.

"Apart from one moment in the first half, in a good combination on their right-hand side, we didn't give nothing for them."

Le Bris: We faced a good 'dominant' team

Image: Regis le Bris bemoaned his side's involvement in a scuffle after the final whistle

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris:

"We faced a good team, as expected, because they were really good a few weeks ago against Arsenal, for example, so it was really clear that they have this offensive threat, this ability to create chances, to be dominant with the ball.

"I think we managed just okay on this part during the first half. We are not proactive enough to change and shift the momentum, but we tried during half-time to change this part.

"We had our opportunity, I think, just during the first part of the second half. I think we felt that it was possible to change something, but it wasn't enough."

On post-match scuffle:

"I told the player at the end, in the dressing room, I don't like fighting at the end.

"Because if you still have energy in your tank, it means that probably before you didn't push another person.

"So, I don't know what happened before, but for me it's not a positive situation."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?