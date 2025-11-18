Barcelona closely monitoring Marc Guehi but Liverpool still considered favourites - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

TRANSFERS

Barcelona are closely monitoring England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but Liverpool remain the favourites for his signature - Cadena Ser (Spanish).

Manchester United are watching Guehi's situation with interest ahead of him becoming a free agent this summer with limited progress made in talks over Harry Maguire's contract - Mail Sport.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kobbie Mainoo has put Manchester United contract talks on hold as he seeks clarification on his future amid interest from Napoli - Calciomercato (Italian).

West Ham and Everton are interested in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window - The I.

Roma are also closely monitoring Zirkzee and keen on a loan but Benjamin Sesko's injury could open the door to the Netherlands international fighting his way back into the team at Old Trafford - Mail Sport.

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia is emerging as a target for Brighton in January - Mail Sport.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is one of the options being considered by AC Milan ahead of the January transfer window - Corriere dello Sport (Italy).

Manchester United have been joined by Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign 16-year-old Swedish forward Kevin Filling from AIK Stockholm - Sky in Germany.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

PREMIER LEAGUE

There are early fears that Arsenal defender Gabriel will miss a minimum of four weeks with the thigh injury he suffered playing for Brazil but his absence could stretch to January - BBC Sport.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Former Liverpool coach Vitor Matos is the new leading contender to take over as Swansea manager - TalkSport.

BOXING

Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua's career is over after he agreed to fight YouTuber Jake Paul - The Sun.

John Fury has rubbished Jake Paul's claim that son Tommy Fury is running away from a rematch - The Sun.