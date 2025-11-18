Barcelona closely monitoring Marc Guehi but Liverpool still considered favourites - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Wednesday's newspapers with Man Utd expected to monitor Marc Guehi situation amid slow progress in contract talks with Harry Maguire, while Kobbie Mainoo seeks clarity over his future amid Napoli interest; Brighton hold an interest in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia
Tuesday 18 November 2025 23:44, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
TRANSFERS
Barcelona are closely monitoring England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but Liverpool remain the favourites for his signature - Cadena Ser (Spanish).
Manchester United are watching Guehi's situation with interest ahead of him becoming a free agent this summer with limited progress made in talks over Harry Maguire's contract - Mail Sport.
Kobbie Mainoo has put Manchester United contract talks on hold as he seeks clarification on his future amid interest from Napoli - Calciomercato (Italian).
West Ham and Everton are interested in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window - The I.
Roma are also closely monitoring Zirkzee and keen on a loan but Benjamin Sesko's injury could open the door to the Netherlands international fighting his way back into the team at Old Trafford - Mail Sport.
Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia is emerging as a target for Brighton in January - Mail Sport.
West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is one of the options being considered by AC Milan ahead of the January transfer window - Corriere dello Sport (Italy).
Manchester United have been joined by Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign 16-year-old Swedish forward Kevin Filling from AIK Stockholm - Sky in Germany.
PREMIER LEAGUE
There are early fears that Arsenal defender Gabriel will miss a minimum of four weeks with the thigh injury he suffered playing for Brazil but his absence could stretch to January - BBC Sport.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Former Liverpool coach Vitor Matos is the new leading contender to take over as Swansea manager - TalkSport.
BOXING
Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua's career is over after he agreed to fight YouTuber Jake Paul - The Sun.
John Fury has rubbished Jake Paul's claim that son Tommy Fury is running away from a rematch - The Sun.