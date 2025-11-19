Mohamed Salah blamed for Liverpool and Florian Wirtz's struggles - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

TRANSFERS

Manchester United are facing competition from Inter for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi - Bild.

Manchester City are monitoring Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window - Mail Sport.

Nathan Ake is one of the Manchester City players weighing up their futures ahead of the January transfer window - Mail Sport.

Tottenham are actively looking for a world-class goalkeeper to take over from Guglielmo Vicario - Mail Sport.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City are expected to open talks with Phil Foden soon - Mail Sport.

Mohamed Salah is being blamed for Liverpool and especially Florian Wirtz's struggles this season - Bild.

Bukayo Saka is in the final stage of agreeing a contract extension with Arsenal until 2030 - RMC Sport.

ASHES SERIES

Former Australia fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath has been dropped by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on the eve of the first Test in Perth over his links to a major betting company - The Times.

The Australia legends Adam Gilchrist and Damien Fleming are among those who have criticised the decision to allocate the famous Bay 13 of the Melbourne Cricket Ground to England fans for the Boxing Day Ashes Test - The Times.

England's Ashes cricketers are avoiding eating duck Down Under - fearing it will mean they score nothing - The Sun.