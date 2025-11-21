Man Utd transfers: Andre Onana determined to win back Old Trafford No 1 spot - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Saturday's papers as Man Utd turn down the option to trigger Casemiro's one-year extension clause; Paul Pogba is set to end a two-year absence from football; Joshua Zirkzee has been urged to take Man Utd opportunity
Friday 21 November 2025 23:08, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
On-loan goalkeeper Andre Onana remains determined to reclaim his place as Manchester United's first-choice when he returns from Trabzonspor - i Paper
Manchester United have an incredible three-man shortlist of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba to bolster their midfield - The Sun
Casemiro will not have his one-year option at Old Trafford triggered, while Jadon Sancho, one of United's highest earners on £250,000-a-week, will be released in June - The Sun
Sources close to Joshua Zirkzee believe the Dutchman must seize the opportunity to push for minutes given Manchester United's shortage up top - The Sun
European football
Paul Pogba is set to make a return from a two-year footballing absence after being named in Monaco's matchday squad to face Rennes - The Athletic
The brother of Abdelhak Nouri has revealed that the former Ajax starlet is able to show emotions in a health update to the club's fans - The Sun
International football
Marcelo Bielsa called an extraordinary press conference to express his 'shame' two days after his Uruguay side were on the end of a 5-1 humbling at the hands of the USA. - Daily Mail
Women's Super League
Tottenham's signing of Norway international Signe Gaupset has set a new club record at £378,000.