Champions League: Table, fixtures, results and which teams are on course for qualifying for the knockout phase

We're into the second half of the league phase of the Champions League - so who's heading for a knockout spot and which are teams are facing an early exit?

It's matchday five out of eight in Europe's elite club competition this week and the pressure is ramping up on teams to earn the points to seal a place in the last 16.

Here's how it all stands right now…

Who qualifies for the knockouts?

The top eight sides at the end of the league phase qualify automatically for the last 16.

The next 16 sides - ranked ninth to 24th go into a two-legged play-off against each other to make the knockout rounds.

The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated - with no access to the Europa League.

Who has got off to a flyer this season - and who has work to do?

Arsenal have made a perfect start, with four wins from four games, while Manchester City - who scraped into the top 24 last season - have won three of their first four, like Newcastle and Liverpool. Tottenham have two wins and two draws and currently sit 10th, a couple of spots ahead of Chelsea who have seven points from their opening games.

The English sides are all well placed at the halfway stage but there are some big, historic teams who need to up their game.

Ajax and Jose Mourinho's Benfica are rock-bottom of the standings after losing their first four fixtures. Juventus are also yet to win and sit outside the play-off spots.

How many points do you need to make the top eight - or top 24?

That number is a variable one from season to season but last year, in the first edition of this new format, you needed 16 points to make the top eight and 11 (with a handy goal difference) to make the top 24.

How have the English sides done so far - and what have they got coming up?

When are the 2025/26 Champions League knockout stages?

Play-off draw: January 30, 2026

Knockout play-offs: February 17-18 and 24-25, 2026

Round of 16: March 10-11 and 17-18, 2026

Quarter-finals: April 7-8 and 14-15, 2026

Semi-finals: April 28-29 and May 5-6, 2026

Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Where is the Champions League final being held in 2026?

The 2025/26 Champions League final will take place in Budapest at the Puskas Arena on Saturday May 30.