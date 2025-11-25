Manchester United to push to keep Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui as AFCON beckons - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's papers as Man Utd are to make AFCON stance clear following Everton defeat; Arsenal closely monitor Spain youngster; Nottingham Forest eye Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood as part of January plans
Tuesday 25 November 2025 23:51, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United will accelerate discussions over the Africa Cup of Nations release dates for Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui following Monday's defeat by Everton - Daily Mail
Arsenal are closely monitoring Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza and are weighing up a potential move for the 20-year-old - Telegraph
Diego Leon and Sekou Kone are two of the young Manchester United players who could go out on loan in January, and Ayden Heaven's situation is also likely to be assessed - Daily Mail
Liverpool will get the chance to see how they would perform minus the struggling Mohamed Salah with his Africa Cup of Nations exit date potentially coming earlier than planned - Mirror
Antoine Semenyo's release clause at Bournemouth will drop slightly from £65m in January to a smaller figure next summer, but will not fall below £50m - Telegraph
Nottingham Forest are looking to improve their squad in defence and midfield in January with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood a target - Daily Mail
Championship
Sheffield United's American owners made an audacious inquiry regarding the potential purchase of Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday - Mirror
European football
Jamie Vardy's Italian villa was reportedly raided by a gang of robbers who stole jewellery and watches worth £80,000 - The Sun
Women's football
The FA has submitted a claim to extend Ruesha Littlejohn's three-match ban after the Crystal Palace and Ireland midfielder was sent off for placing former team-mate Hannah Cain in a headlock and wrestling her to the ground - Daily Mail
Tottenham Hotspur were issued an apology from WSL Football after TikTok influencer GK Barry made an anti-Spurs comment during the Women's League Cup draw - The Athletic
Scottish football
Rangers hero Barry Ferguson hasn't shut the door on a possible return to the club as sporting director - Scottish Sun