Manchester United to push to keep Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui as AFCON beckons - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United will accelerate discussions over the Africa Cup of Nations release dates for Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui following Monday's defeat by Everton - Daily Mail

Arsenal are closely monitoring Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza and are weighing up a potential move for the 20-year-old - Telegraph

Diego Leon and Sekou Kone are two of the young Manchester United players who could go out on loan in January, and Ayden Heaven's situation is also likely to be assessed - Daily Mail

Liverpool will get the chance to see how they would perform minus the struggling Mohamed Salah with his Africa Cup of Nations exit date potentially coming earlier than planned - Mirror

Antoine Semenyo's release clause at Bournemouth will drop slightly from £65m in January to a smaller figure next summer, but will not fall below £50m - Telegraph

Nottingham Forest are looking to improve their squad in defence and midfield in January with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood a target - Daily Mail

Championship

Sheffield United's American owners made an audacious inquiry regarding the potential purchase of Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday - Mirror

European football

Jamie Vardy's Italian villa was reportedly raided by a gang of robbers who stole jewellery and watches worth £80,000 - The Sun

Women's football

The FA has submitted a claim to extend Ruesha Littlejohn's three-match ban after the Crystal Palace and Ireland midfielder was sent off for placing former team-mate Hannah Cain in a headlock and wrestling her to the ground - Daily Mail

Tottenham Hotspur were issued an apology from WSL Football after TikTok influencer GK Barry made an anti-Spurs comment during the Women's League Cup draw - The Athletic

Scottish football

Rangers hero Barry Ferguson hasn't shut the door on a possible return to the club as sporting director - Scottish Sun