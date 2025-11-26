Europa League and Conference League: Tables, fixtures, results and which teams are on course to qualify for the knockout phase

As both the Europa League and Conference League pass the halfway mark in the league phase, Sky Sports takes a look at how the race for the knockout stages is shaping up.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are primed to reach the next stage of their respective competitions, while others like Rangers and Celtic are at risk of elimination.

Here's how it all stands right now...

Who qualifies for the knockouts?

The top eight sides at the end of each league phase qualify automatically for the last 16.

The next 16 sides, ranked ninth to 24th, go into a two-legged play-off against each other to make the knockout rounds.

The bottom 12 teams from 25 to 36 will be eliminated. Teams that are eliminated from the Europa League will not have access to the Conference League as a result of their exit in the league phase.

Europa League - Villa primed but Celtic and Rangers struggling

Aston Villa are primed to secure a spot in the next round with nine points from their opening four games, leaving Unai Emery's side in sixth place.

Villa face Young Boys, RB Salzburg, Fenerbahce and Basel in their remaining fixtures.

Nottingham Forest sit in 23rd, two places above the elimination zone after recording one win, two draws and one defeat.

The loss arrived against top of the table Midtjylland, during Ange Postecoglou's dismal reign at the City Ground, while the lone victory came in Sean Dyche's first game as Forest boss against Porto.

Forest's remaining games consist of Ferencvaros, Braga, Malmo and Utrecht.

Both Celtic and Rangers currently lie outside the top 24, meaning they are at risk of being eliminated from the competition in the league phase.

Rangers are at the bottom of the table with zero points from four games, while Celtic are within touching distance of breaking into the top 24 with four points. Bologna occupy 24th on five points.

Opta's predicted table has Villa finishing at the top of the table and Forest securing a play-off spot in 14th. Both Celtic and Rangers miss out, with the latter predicted to end the league phase in 34th.

How many points do you need to make the EL top eight - or top 24?

Last year, in the first edition of this new format, you needed 14 points to make the top eight and 10 to make the top 24, depending on goal difference.

Remaining fixtures for British teams

Aston Villa: RB Salzburg (H), Fenerbahce (A), Young Boys (H), Basel (A),

Nottingham Forest: Ferencvaros (H), Braga (A), Malmo (H), Utrecht (A).

Rangers: Porto (A), Braga (H), Ferencvaros (A), Ludogorets (H).

Celtic: Roma (H), Feyenoord (A), Utrecht (H), Bologna (A).

Europa League fixture dates

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Europa League knockout stage

Knockout-phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)

Conference League - Palace in contention

Crystal Palace have six points from three games in the Conference League, sitting level on points with Fiorentina, who occupy the final automatic qualification place in eighth.

Palace face Strasbourg, Sehlbourne and KuPS in their three remaining fixtures.

Turkish side Samsunspor sit at the top of the table with an unblemished record, alongside Celje and Mainz 05.

AEK Larnaca, Lausanne, Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg are the other teams making up the top eight.

How many points do you need to make the Conference League top eight - or top 24?

More points were needed in the Conference League than the Europa League to break into the top eight last season. Cercle Brugge finished on 11 points to finish eighth, while TSC Backa Topola secured 24th with seven points.

Opta have predicted Palace will secure automatic qualification for the knockouts, finishing in fourth place on 14 points.

Remaining fixtures for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace: Strasbourg (A), Shelbourne (A), KuPS (H).

Conference League fixture dates

Matchday 4: 27 November 2025

Matchday 5: 11 December 2025

Matchday 6: 18 December 2025

Conference League knockout stage

Knockout-phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)

