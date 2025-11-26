Man Utd transfers: Multiple midfielders targeted amid uncertain Bruno Fernandes future - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Wednesday's papers as Nottingham Forest remain determined to keep Elliot Anderson in January despite winter scramble for his signature; Crystal Palace consider move for Newcastle's Joe Willock; Kai Rooney, son of Wayne, could make Old Trafford debut
Wednesday 26 November 2025 23:46, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United could recruit more than one midfielder amid ongoing uncertainty over the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo - The Sun
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Nottingham Forest will reject any bids for Elliot Anderson in the January transfer window - Daily Mail
Liverpool's interest in Antoine Semenyo is gathering pace with the Reds planning to make a January approach to resurrect poor form - Express
Manchester United chiefs accept that Ruben Amorim's squad is still limited despite allowing him to spend more than £200m on new players in the summer - Mirror
Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock - Telegraph
Nottingham Forest are looking to improve their squad in defence and midfield in January with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood a target - Daily Mail
Kai Rooney could finally follow in his dad's footsteps by debuting at Old Trafford next month Under-18s squad face off against Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup - Mirror
International football
FIFA could face legal action following their controversial decision to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo's ban and allow him to play in Portugal's first two World Cup games - Daily Mail
European football
The Norwegian club Vålerenga have called for anti-doping regulations to be strengthened after an extraordinary case in which a player from their women's team was found to have ingested a banned stimulant from rubber crumb in an artificial pitch.
Women's football
The Football Association is planning to include a redeveloped Old Trafford in the UK's bid book of stadiums to host matches at the 2035 Women's World Cup - Guardian
Clubs competing in the women's Champions League face being excluded from the League Cup next season as part of a radical revamp of the competition - Express
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.