Man Utd transfers: Multiple midfielders targeted amid uncertain Bruno Fernandes future - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United could recruit more than one midfielder amid ongoing uncertainty over the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo - The Sun

Nottingham Forest will reject any bids for Elliot Anderson in the January transfer window - Daily Mail

Liverpool's interest in Antoine Semenyo is gathering pace with the Reds planning to make a January approach to resurrect poor form - Express

Manchester United chiefs accept that Ruben Amorim's squad is still limited despite allowing him to spend more than £200m on new players in the summer - Mirror

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock - Telegraph

Nottingham Forest are looking to improve their squad in defence and midfield in January with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood a target - Daily Mail

Kai Rooney could finally follow in his dad's footsteps by debuting at Old Trafford next month Under-18s squad face off against Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup - Mirror

International football

FIFA could face legal action following their controversial decision to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo's ban and allow him to play in Portugal's first two World Cup games - Daily Mail

European football

The Norwegian club Vålerenga have called for anti-doping regulations to be strengthened after an extraordinary case in which a player from their women's team was found to have ingested a banned stimulant from rubber crumb in an artificial pitch.

Women's football

The Football Association is planning to include a redeveloped Old Trafford in the UK's bid book of stadiums to host matches at the 2035 Women's World Cup - Guardian

Clubs competing in the women's Champions League face being excluded from the League Cup next season as part of a radical revamp of the competition - Express