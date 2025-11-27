Man City transfers: Liverpool worried City may hijack Antoine Semenyo transfer - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Friday's papers as Liverpool fear Man City could hijack a move for Antoine Semenyo; Arne Slot retains the backing of the Liverpool board; Kylian Mbappe has called for Real Madrid players to protect manager Xabi Alonso
Thursday 27 November 2025 23:06, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Premier League
Liverpool fear that Manchester City could hijack their bid to sign Antoine Semenyo - The i Paper
A group of Crystal Palace fans were involved in a brawl prior to their Conference League match against Strasbourg, with riot police being called to the scene - The Sun
One of Jack Fletcher or Shea Lacey could travel with Manchester United for the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday - The Sun
Council chiefs have effectively ended any hope Chelsea had of building a new stadium on a potential site at Earl's Court - The Sun
Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 20-year-old Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, who has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri - Daily Mail
Arne Slot retains the backing of the Liverpool board despite knowing he is under pressure to turn things around - Daily Mail
European football
Kylian Mbappe has called for Real Madrid players to protect manager Xabi Alonso - The Mirror
Atletico Madrid have received a €30,000 fine and a ticket ban after supporters were caught making racist and discriminatory remarks during their Champions League clash with Arsenal in October - The Athletic
Scottish football
Kevin Muscat has spoken out for the first time after pulling out of the race to become Rangers manager despite what he described as ‘positive talks’ - The Scottish Sun
Celtic youngster Dara Jikiemi is reportedly high on Liverpool’s summer shortlist - Daily Record
Rugby Union
Wales captain Jac Morgan is set to miss the entirety of his team’s Six Nations campaign after it was confirmed he will be out for at least four months following shoulder surgery - Daily Mail
Benhard Janse van Rensburg will be available for England selection from the autumn of 2026 after a World Rugby regulations committee ruled that he could switch allegiances from South Africa - The Telegraph
