Cole Palmer: Chelsea forward fit and available to start against Arsenal, Enzo Maresca confirms

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer is fit and available to start when Chelsea host Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The forward has spent 10 weeks on the sidelines with a reoccurring groin problem, returning to action later than originally planned following an accident at home where he broke his toe.

Palmer has not completed 90 minutes since September 17, scoring in a 3-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, and has only managed two Premier League starts all season.

"He is available for both," Maresca said, when asked if Palmer would feature on Sunday and if he were available from the start.

"Good news for both. Everyone is happy, team-mates are happy [he is back]. The most important thing is that Cole is happy. Football players want to play games."

Speaking about the prospect of Palmer linking with Estevao, a scorer in Tuesday's statement 3-0 win over Barcelona, Maresca added: "They can play together. Depends against which team, and the game plan. But for sure they are excited, the fans are excited to watch both together.

"We're excited but we always need balance between the two phases."

Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal, and are winless in seven, a run dating back to August 2021.

Sunday's meeting marks just the fifth time the Gunners have faced Chelsea - six points behind in second - while top of the Premier League table. Asked what impact the outcome might have on the title race, Maresca said: "It's too early, in any case.

"If we win, if we don't win, it's too early. We are in November, we have six months to go. It's very important where we are in February and March and from there we decide and we see if we can achieve something important."

Questioned on Chelsea's improving resilience in big games, he added: "It's different to one year ago, because we spend one more year together and went through moments where we learn. For me, it's very early. It's important to be where we are now in April and then we will see.

"These players show many times they can beat teams. We compete always, then sometimes we win and sometimes we're not able. We're in the right direction."

Can Palmer elevate Chelsea's level?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Enzo Maresca has repeatedly told press rooms that Cole Palmer is his best player. Over the past few seasons he has also had to field accusations of Palmer being his only player. His only player who can reach the adequate levels of quality and consistency at the top end of the Premier League, anyway.

In that sense, this break has been good for both Palmer himself and Chelsea's squad. It has fostered a different belief, whereby games are not won or lost on the virtue of Palmer's performance alone. It's offered opportunities. It's implored others to step up.

But perhaps the biggest shift can be seen in mentality. Chelsea have already beaten Liverpool and most recently Barcelona without Palmer this season - Estevao the hero in both. Maybe that would have been possible while playing alongside Palmer, maybe not.

Maresca also spoke of his excitement to see the returning Palmer paired with Brazilian hotshot Estevao, with calls to start both against Arsenal this weekend. Clearly the Blues can ill-afford to go too gung-ho against the league leaders - who have lost just three of their last 40 London derbies - but Maresca is right to be enthusiastic about two of his best young talents elevating Chelsea to the next level. The partnership could be fireworks.

