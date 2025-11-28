Martin O'Neill expects Celtic's trip to Hibs will be his last as interim boss ahead of Wilfried Nancy arrival
Celtic are set to appoint Wilfried Nancy as the club's new manager; Martin O'Neill has been in interim charge following Brendan Rodgers' resignation; the 73-year-old's last game is expected to be at Hibernian; watch Hibs vs Celtic on Sunday live on Sky Sports from 11am
Friday 28 November 2025 15:57, UK
Martin O'Neill expects Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hibernian will be his last match as Celtic's interim manager.
The 73-year-old returned to the Celtic dugout in October, 20 years on from his first spell as Parkhead boss, after Brendan Rodgers' resignation.
One month on, and the Hoops are closing in on the appointment of Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy.
- Nancy finalising deal to become Celtic manager
- Scottish Premiership preview: All you need to know this weekend!
- Scottish Premiership games coming up live on Sky Sports
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
"I was speaking to some of the board members last night, things are progressing very nicely, so I'm hoping that things will be in place by the beginning of next week," O'Neill told Sky Sports News when asked about Celtic's managerial hunt.
"It has been a whirlwind time. If you ask me deep down, have I loved it? Yeah, I probably have, [even if] the face doesn't always say that!
"Did I know that this was always going to be interim? Yeah, of course. Have I got used to the surroundings here at this minute? I'm not sure about that, really strange from my days way back at Celtic Park.
"I think the lovely thing about it is, the team, the players, they've really responded.
O'Neill's results as Celtic interim manager
- Celtic 4-0 Falkirk - Scottish Premiership
- Celtic 3-1 Rangers - League Cup
- Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic - Europa League
- Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock - Scottish Premiership
- St Mirren 0-1 Celtic - Scottish Premiership
- Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic - Europa League
"The best example of that was against Feyenoord. We were a goal behind after 11 minutes, when we probably should have been one in front. Heads could have easily gone down, but no, they fought back, played some great, great stuff, and we won. We deserved to win a game in Holland, in the Europa League."
O'Neill: Nancy should find a team bubbling with confidence
In the month that O'Neill has been in temporary charge, Celtic have won all four domestic matches, including a 3-1 win over Rangers to reach the League Cup final, plus that Europa League win at Feyenoord - the club's first away win in Europe since November 2021.
If Nancy is appointed in the coming days, his first match in charge should be at home to Dundee in the Premiership on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old started at CF Montreal where he won the Canadian Championship, before then helping Columbus Crew clinch the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup.
He also guided Crew to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final during his three years in the US, whilst also being named MLS Coach of the Year in 2004.
When asked what Nancy should expect at Celtic, O'Neill added: "Hopefully, he'll find a side that is bubbling with a bit of confidence, which is great, and that's a restoration of that there, I suppose, from previous weeks in that sense.
"He'll have a fair idea of what he's coming into, and he doesn't need any guidance from me."
Celtic's upcoming fixtures
- Hibernian (A) - Scottish Premiership - Sunday - live on Sky Sports
- Dundee (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 3
- Hearts (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 7 - live on Sky Sports
- Roma (H) - Europa League - December 11
- St Mirren (N) - League Cup final - December 14