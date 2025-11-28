Martin O'Neill expects Celtic's trip to Hibs will be his last as interim boss ahead of Wilfried Nancy arrival

Martin O'Neill expects Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hibernian will be his last match as Celtic's interim manager.

The 73-year-old returned to the Celtic dugout in October, 20 years on from his first spell as Parkhead boss, after Brendan Rodgers' resignation.

One month on, and the Hoops are closing in on the appointment of Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy.

"I was speaking to some of the board members last night, things are progressing very nicely, so I'm hoping that things will be in place by the beginning of next week," O'Neill told Sky Sports News when asked about Celtic's managerial hunt.

"It has been a whirlwind time. If you ask me deep down, have I loved it? Yeah, I probably have, [even if] the face doesn't always say that!

"Did I know that this was always going to be interim? Yeah, of course. Have I got used to the surroundings here at this minute? I'm not sure about that, really strange from my days way back at Celtic Park.

"I think the lovely thing about it is, the team, the players, they've really responded.

O'Neill's results as Celtic interim manager Celtic 4-0 Falkirk - Scottish Premiership

Celtic 3-1 Rangers - League Cup

Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic - Europa League

Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock - Scottish Premiership

St Mirren 0-1 Celtic - Scottish Premiership

Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic - Europa League

"The best example of that was against Feyenoord. We were a goal behind after 11 minutes, when we probably should have been one in front. Heads could have easily gone down, but no, they fought back, played some great, great stuff, and we won. We deserved to win a game in Holland, in the Europa League."

O'Neill: Nancy should find a team bubbling with confidence

Image: O'Neill's Celtic won away in Europe for the first time in four years at Feyenoord

In the month that O'Neill has been in temporary charge, Celtic have won all four domestic matches, including a 3-1 win over Rangers to reach the League Cup final, plus that Europa League win at Feyenoord - the club's first away win in Europe since November 2021.

If Nancy is appointed in the coming days, his first match in charge should be at home to Dundee in the Premiership on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old started at CF Montreal where he won the Canadian Championship, before then helping Columbus Crew clinch the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player MLS expect Tom Bogert assesses Wilfried Nancy's impact and tells Celtic fans what they can expect from a 'defining manager'

He also guided Crew to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final during his three years in the US, whilst also being named MLS Coach of the Year in 2004.

When asked what Nancy should expect at Celtic, O'Neill added: "Hopefully, he'll find a side that is bubbling with a bit of confidence, which is great, and that's a restoration of that there, I suppose, from previous weeks in that sense.

"He'll have a fair idea of what he's coming into, and he doesn't need any guidance from me."