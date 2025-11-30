Antoine Semenyo a transfer target for Man City as Adam Wharton plans Man Utd snub - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester City are considering a move to trigger Antoine Semenyo's £65m Bournemouth release clause - The Times.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo talks through his team-mates, form in the Premier League so far and dealing with transfer speculation.

Adam Wharton will snub a move to Manchester United if Ruben Amorim's men fail to secure European qualification. United have made the England and Crystal Palace star one of their main transfer targets next summer - Daily Mirror.

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has claimed Marcus Rashford had to shoulder too much responsibility "too young" - which ultimately led to his struggles at Manchester United - Daily Mirror­.

Teenage midfielder Cristian Orozco is preparing to jet off to the UK ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United, with a preliminary agreement already in place to sign the Colombian starlet - Daily Star.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scottish football

Celtic's Scottish Cup opponents Auchinleck Talbot sold out their hospitality in minutes for the glamour tie tie as fans scrambled for tickets - The Scottish Sun.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Racing

Champion apprentice Joe Leavy is in hospital after a late-night car crash at the weekend - The Sun.