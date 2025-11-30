Antoine Semenyo a transfer target for Man City as Adam Wharton plans Man Utd snub - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Monday's papers as Antoine Semenyo transfer speculation continues and a Barcelona chief speaks out on Marcus Rashford
Sunday 30 November 2025 23:12, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester City are considering a move to trigger Antoine Semenyo's £65m Bournemouth release clause - The Times.
Adam Wharton will snub a move to Manchester United if Ruben Amorim's men fail to secure European qualification. United have made the England and Crystal Palace star one of their main transfer targets next summer - Daily Mirror.
Barcelona's sporting director Deco has claimed Marcus Rashford had to shoulder too much responsibility "too young" - which ultimately led to his struggles at Manchester United - Daily Mirror.
Teenage midfielder Cristian Orozco is preparing to jet off to the UK ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United, with a preliminary agreement already in place to sign the Colombian starlet - Daily Star.
Scottish football
Celtic's Scottish Cup opponents Auchinleck Talbot sold out their hospitality in minutes for the glamour tie tie as fans scrambled for tickets - The Scottish Sun.
Racing
Champion apprentice Joe Leavy is in hospital after a late-night car crash at the weekend - The Sun.