Man City transfers: James Trafford eyes January exit as VAR to assess corners at World Cup - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Thomas Frank feels Spurs' owners will give him time to build success - The Guardian

Lucas Paqueta has been offered support by the PFA after his reaction online to his red card against Liverpool - Daily Express Sport

James Trafford is eyeing a January exit from Manchester City - Mail Sport

John Textor has defended his 'partner' Evangelos Maranikis and praised transfer deals between the two - The Times

The Premier League and other leading sport organisations face paying tens of millions for policing - The Telegraph

Pep Guardiola has urged Phil Foden to stay at Manchester City and become a future club captain - The Sun

European/World Football

FIFA is set to be given special dispensation to allow VARs to have extra powers at next year's World Cup, including over corner-kick decisions and second yellow cards - The Times

Formula One

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has received an apology from Red Bull after suggestions he allowed Lando Norris through prompted death threats online - The Guardian

Cricket

Michael Atherton says England should pick Will Jacks over Shoaib Bashir for second Ashes Test - The Times