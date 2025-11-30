Man City transfers: James Trafford eyes January exit as VAR to assess corners at World Cup - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's papers as Thomas Frank feels he will be given time at Tottenham; Premier League and other leading sport organisations face paying tens of millions for policing
Monday 1 December 2025 23:23, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Thomas Frank feels Spurs' owners will give him time to build success - The Guardian
Lucas Paqueta has been offered support by the PFA after his reaction online to his red card against Liverpool - Daily Express Sport
James Trafford is eyeing a January exit from Manchester City - Mail Sport
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
John Textor has defended his 'partner' Evangelos Maranikis and praised transfer deals between the two - The Times
The Premier League and other leading sport organisations face paying tens of millions for policing - The Telegraph
Pep Guardiola has urged Phil Foden to stay at Manchester City and become a future club captain - The Sun
European/World Football
FIFA is set to be given special dispensation to allow VARs to have extra powers at next year's World Cup, including over corner-kick decisions and second yellow cards - The Times
Formula One
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has received an apology from Red Bull after suggestions he allowed Lando Norris through prompted death threats online - The Guardian
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Cricket
Michael Atherton says England should pick Will Jacks over Shoaib Bashir for second Ashes Test - The Times