Rangers: Head coach Danny Röhl outlines what the Ibrox club need in January transfer window

Head coach Danny Röhl wants to add players who "understand what it means to play for Rangers" when the January transfer window opens.

The German coach is already in discussions with Ibrox chairman Andrew Cavenagh about bolstering his ailing squad.

He took over from Russell Martin in October following a disastrous start to the season for the club, which also saw sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart depart last week.

Sunday's uninspiring goalless draw against Falkirk left Rangers in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership, nine points behind leaders Hearts - having played a game fewer - and seven points behind second-placed Celtic, ahead of the trip to Dundee United on Wednesday night.

To add to his challenge, Röhl confirmed that winger Oliver Antman was out for eight weeks with an abductor problem, while Ivory Coast midfielder Mohamed Diomande and Burkina Faso defender Nasser Djiga are expected to be featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from December 21 to January 18.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss spoke about his current collaboration with US-based Cavenagh, saying: "In general, I'm in a conversation with Andrew nearly every two or three days.

"I think this is crucial. He will be also in, in the next couple of days, so we will have the next meetings.

"I give my feedback every day or every matchday back to him. What I see is not just about positions, also what is important for us as a group - which profiles we need.

"From the skills, from the tools, from a specialist in some areas, I think this is crucial.

"It's not just about the physical speed, it's also the mindset, how quick is the mind at the moment, how quick you can receive the ball, how quick you can accelerate our game.

"I think we need players that have a natural aggressivity against the ball, this is also crucial for me.

"And we need players that also understand what it means to play for the Rangers. This is also what I feel and learn in the last weeks, which players can handle this environment and which players have to improve.

"We have to make the right decisions. This is crucial. We have a big responsibility for us, for the club.

"I have a big responsibility now, after we lost Kevin and Patrick. I think this gives me more influence.

"Hopefully we make a good step forward. The key is that we are on one page, that it is very clear how we see things and now it's about preparing everything and have a good shot at the target."

Asked if players needed to leave before more could come in, Röhl said: "You need a squad that is not too big but big enough so you can double up positions with good competition. I think this is crucial.

"If I say now (we're signing) five and bring four in, then you will ask me, why just four?

"Key is that you bring the right players. If it's at the end, two or three who can really make an impact, then it's a good step.

"If it's six, because we could get six out, then it's also good.

"But for me, it's more about the quality of players instead of the numbers of players."