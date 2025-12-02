Barcelona plotting to sign Old Trafford wonderkid - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Thursday's papers with Barcelona plotting to sign Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel; Crystal Palace are ready to listen to offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer if a new deal is not signed; Barcelona have not ruled out a move for Marc Guehi
Wednesday 3 December 2025 23:28, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
Premier League
Barcelona are trying to sign Manchester United teenage sensation JJ Gabriel - The Sun.
Crystal Palace are ready to listen to summer offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta if they cannot agree on terms for a new deal for the striker - The Sun.
EFL
Brentford are keeping a close watch on Coventry City ace Bobby Thomas - The Sun.
European football
Barcelona have refused to rule out a move for free agent Marc Guehi next summer - The Sun.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's tough start to life at Real Madrid continued after the defender was forced off with an ankle injury against Athletic Club on Wednesday - The Sun.
Scottish football
Olympiakos have been linked with a move for Dundee United target Galymazhan Kenzhebek - Daily Record.
Scotland fans can head to nightclubs to watch World Cup games, we can reveal - The Scottish Sun.
Cricket
The owners of Hundred franchise Welsh Fire have emerged as serious candidates to buy Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the biggest beasts in the Indian Premier League - The Telegraph.
F1
F1's Godfather Bernie Ecclestone has declared that Max Verstappen will spoil the dreams of a 'cocky' Lando Norris, acclaiming the Dutchman as the best driver the sport has ever known - Daily Mail.
Rugby Union
The Rugby Football League (RFL) is considering an offer from an Australian promoter to play a hybrid rugby match against England's national rugby union team - The i Paper.
Athletics
World Athletics has scrapped plans to introduce a takeoff zone for the long jump rather than the traditional board because of widespread hostility from athletes - The Guardian.