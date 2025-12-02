Barcelona plotting to sign Old Trafford wonderkid - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Premier League

Barcelona are trying to sign Manchester United teenage sensation JJ Gabriel - The Sun.

Crystal Palace are ready to listen to summer offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta if they cannot agree on terms for a new deal for the striker - The Sun.

EFL

Brentford are keeping a close watch on Coventry City ace Bobby Thomas - The Sun.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

European football

Barcelona have refused to rule out a move for free agent Marc Guehi next summer - The Sun.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's tough start to life at Real Madrid continued after the defender was forced off with an ankle injury against Athletic Club on Wednesday - The Sun.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Scottish football

Olympiakos have been linked with a move for Dundee United target Galymazhan Kenzhebek - Daily Record.

Scotland fans can head to nightclubs to watch World Cup games, we can reveal - The Scottish Sun.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1997 - we take a look at the numbers behind their journey back toi the biggest stage in world football

Cricket

The owners of Hundred franchise Welsh Fire have emerged as serious candidates to buy Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the biggest beasts in the Indian Premier League - The Telegraph.

F1

F1's Godfather Bernie Ecclestone has declared that Max Verstappen will spoil the dreams of a 'cocky' Lando Norris, acclaiming the Dutchman as the best driver the sport has ever known - Daily Mail.

Rugby Union

The Rugby Football League (RFL) is considering an offer from an Australian promoter to play a hybrid rugby match against England's national rugby union team - The i Paper.

Athletics

World Athletics has scrapped plans to introduce a takeoff zone for the long jump rather than the traditional board because of widespread hostility from athletes - The Guardian.