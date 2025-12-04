Liverpool transfers: Saudi Pro League ready to fund Mohamed Salah move - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Friday's papers with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah being eyed by the Saudi Pro League; Brighton are monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde; Chelsea are working on a deal for Burkina Faso youngster Mohamed Zongo, who is also wanted by Man City and Man Utd
Thursday 4 December 2025 22:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Premier League
The Saudi Pro League is in a position to fund a move for Mohamed Salah should the Liverpool forward look to move away from Anfield after losing his place in Arne Slot's starting line-up -The Telegraph
Brighton are monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde as they assess a succession plan for £100m-rated Carlos Baleba - The Telegraph
Chelsea are working on a deal for highly-rated Burkina Faso youngster Mohamed Zongo ahead of competition from Manchester City and Manchester United - Daily Mail
Tottenham Hotspur's Lewis family owners have given a clear signal that they plan to end the club's long wait to find a lucrative naming rights sponsor for their £1bn stadium, with Alex Scotcher starting as the club's new commercial director in January - The Telegraph
Yoane Wissa is close to a Newcastle United return and could be named in the match-day squad to face Burnley on Saturday - talkSPORT
European football
Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines at Real Madrid after suffering a fresh injury that will further impact his hopes of gatecrashing England's World Cup squad, with the right-back facing a minimum of two months out - The Times
World Cup
Pubs will be able to pour pints until 1am if England reach the quarters, semis or final of next summer's World Cup - The Sun
Donald Trump is all-but-certain to be handed an inaugural "Fifa Peace Prize" by football supremo Gianni Infantino when the World Cup draw takes place on Friday - The Telegraph
Scottish football
Neil McGuinness reckons Celtic should be looking to raid the MLS market under Wilfried Nancy. The former Hoops star spotter is now technical director at Los Angeles FC after being Nancy's recruitment chief at Columbus Crew - Daily Record