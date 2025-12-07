Mohamed Salah's post-match outburst leaves Liverpool with selection dilemma - Paper talk and football gossip
Also: Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has taken aim at Mohamed Salah for his rant; but Egypt national team boss Hossam Hassan to show support for Salah ahead of AFCON; Jude Bellingham was left with a nasty cut to his eye during Real Madrid's defeat by Celta Vigo
Monday 8 December 2025 07:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers as Liverpool face a selection dilemma about Mohamed Salah after his post-match outburst.
Premier League
Mohamed Salah reported for training with Liverpool on Sunday to leave the club facing a decision on whether to omit him for Tuesday's Champions League tie away to Inter Milan after his tirade against head coach Arne Slot - The Times.
Salah could be omitted from Liverpool's Champions League trip to Milan to play Inter on Tuesday after his outspoken attack on the club and Arne Slot - The Guardian.
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has taken aim at Salah for his fiery outburst following the dramatic 3-3 draw against Leeds on Saturday night - Daily Mail.
Salah's Egypt national team boss, Hossam Hassan, has appeared to back the player by posting a picture of himself and the player on Instagram, captioned: "Always a symbol of determination and strength." - The Mirror.
La Liga
Jude Bellingham was left with a nasty cut to his eye during Real Madrid's defeat by Celta Vigo in LaLiga - The Sun.
Cricket
Ben Stokes has warned his team that the England dressing room is no place for "weak men" and accused them of wilting under the intense mental pressure of Ashes cricket - The Telegraph.
THE DAILY RECORD
Wilfried Nancy insists he is 'not about losing or winning' after kicking off his Celtic reign with a 2-1 loss to Hearts - Daily Record.