FA Cup third-round draw: Tottenham vs Aston Villa as holders Crystal Palace visit non-league Macclesfield

Portsmouth vs Arsenal and Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round; Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool to face lower-league opposition; holders Crystal Palace begin defence against non-league Macclesfield; Man Utd to host Brighton; Ties to take place on weekend of January 10

Monday 8 December 2025 20:19, UK

Crystal Palace are the FA Cup holders
Image: Crystal Palace are the FA Cup holders

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have been handed a trip to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the third round of this year's competition, while Tottenham will take on Aston Villa.

Villa's trip to Tottenham is one of four all-Premier League ties, with Everton facing Sunderland, Newcastle taking on Bournemouth and Brighton travelling to Manchester United.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal head to Portsmouth while Chelsea travel across London to take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Liverpool will play Barnsley at Anfield, while last season's runners-up, Manchester City, are at home to League One Exeter City.

Oliver Glasner speaks about one of his influences in the coaching world, Pep Guardiola, and reveals how he set up his Crystal Palace side against Man City when they won FA Cup last season

Nottingham Forest are away to Championship side Wrexham, Brentford will travel to financially troubled Sheffield Wednesday, while there will also be a Brian Clough derby as Derby County take on Leeds United.

There was no dream Premier League tie for the lowest ranked team, Weston-super-Mare. They will visit Grimsby Town, while Boreham Wood will face either fellow non-league outfit Brackley Town or Burton Albion.

FA Cup third round draw in full - all ties to take place on weekend of January 10

  • Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town
  • Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton
  • Tottenham vs Aston Villa
  • Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
  • Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic
  • Ipswich Town vs Blackpool
  • Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
  • Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
  • Manchester City vs Exeter City
  • West Ham United vs QPR
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
  • Fulham vs Middlesbrough
  • Everton vs Sunderland
  • Liverpool vs Barnsley
  • Burnley vs Millwall
  • Norwich City vs Walsall
  • Portsmouth vs Arsenal
  • Derby County vs Leeds United
  • Swansea City vs West Brom
  • Salford City vs Swindon Town
  • Boreham Wood vs Brackley Town or Burton Albion
  • Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare
  • Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
  • Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
  • MK Dons vs Oxford United
  • Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City
  • Cambridge United vs Birmingham City
  • Bristol City vs Watford
  • Stoke City vs Coventry City
  • Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace
  • Manchester United vs Brighton
  • Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town

Key dates for the FA Cup 2025/26

Third round: Saturday January 10 2026

Fourth round: Saturday February 14 2026

Fifth round: Saturday March 7 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday April 4 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday April 25 2026

Final: Saturday May 16 2026

