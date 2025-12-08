FA Cup third-round draw: Tottenham vs Aston Villa as holders Crystal Palace visit non-league Macclesfield

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have been handed a trip to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the third round of this year's competition, while Tottenham will take on Aston Villa.

Villa's trip to Tottenham is one of four all-Premier League ties, with Everton facing Sunderland, Newcastle taking on Bournemouth and Brighton travelling to Manchester United.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal head to Portsmouth while Chelsea travel across London to take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Liverpool will play Barnsley at Anfield, while last season's runners-up, Manchester City, are at home to League One Exeter City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oliver Glasner speaks about one of his influences in the coaching world, Pep Guardiola, and reveals how he set up his Crystal Palace side against Man City when they won FA Cup last season

Nottingham Forest are away to Championship side Wrexham, Brentford will travel to financially troubled Sheffield Wednesday, while there will also be a Brian Clough derby as Derby County take on Leeds United.

There was no dream Premier League tie for the lowest ranked team, Weston-super-Mare. They will visit Grimsby Town, while Boreham Wood will face either fellow non-league outfit Brackley Town or Burton Albion.

FA Cup third round draw in full - all ties to take place on weekend of January 10

Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town

Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Exeter City

West Ham United vs QPR

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford

Fulham vs Middlesbrough

Everton vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Barnsley

Burnley vs Millwall

Norwich City vs Walsall

Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Derby County vs Leeds United

Swansea City vs West Brom

Salford City vs Swindon Town

Boreham Wood vs Brackley Town or Burton Albion

Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

MK Dons vs Oxford United

Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City

Cambridge United vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Watford

Stoke City vs Coventry City

Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Brighton

Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town

Key dates for the FA Cup 2025/26

Third round: Saturday January 10 2026

Fourth round: Saturday February 14 2026

Fifth round: Saturday March 7 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday April 4 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday April 25 2026

Final: Saturday May 16 2026