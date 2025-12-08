FA Cup third-round draw: Tottenham vs Aston Villa as holders Crystal Palace visit non-league Macclesfield
Portsmouth vs Arsenal and Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round; Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool to face lower-league opposition; holders Crystal Palace begin defence against non-league Macclesfield; Man Utd to host Brighton; Ties to take place on weekend of January 10
Monday 8 December 2025 20:19, UK
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have been handed a trip to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the third round of this year's competition, while Tottenham will take on Aston Villa.
Villa's trip to Tottenham is one of four all-Premier League ties, with Everton facing Sunderland, Newcastle taking on Bournemouth and Brighton travelling to Manchester United.
Record 14-time winners Arsenal head to Portsmouth while Chelsea travel across London to take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.
Liverpool will play Barnsley at Anfield, while last season's runners-up, Manchester City, are at home to League One Exeter City.
- FA Cup fixtures | Latest news
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Download the Sky Sports app | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
Nottingham Forest are away to Championship side Wrexham, Brentford will travel to financially troubled Sheffield Wednesday, while there will also be a Brian Clough derby as Derby County take on Leeds United.
There was no dream Premier League tie for the lowest ranked team, Weston-super-Mare. They will visit Grimsby Town, while Boreham Wood will face either fellow non-league outfit Brackley Town or Burton Albion.
FA Cup third round draw in full - all ties to take place on weekend of January 10
- Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town
- Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton
- Tottenham vs Aston Villa
- Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
- Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic
- Ipswich Town vs Blackpool
- Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
- Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
- Manchester City vs Exeter City
- West Ham United vs QPR
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
- Fulham vs Middlesbrough
- Everton vs Sunderland
- Liverpool vs Barnsley
- Burnley vs Millwall
- Norwich City vs Walsall
- Portsmouth vs Arsenal
- Derby County vs Leeds United
- Swansea City vs West Brom
- Salford City vs Swindon Town
- Boreham Wood vs Brackley Town or Burton Albion
- Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare
- Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
- Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
- MK Dons vs Oxford United
- Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City
- Cambridge United vs Birmingham City
- Bristol City vs Watford
- Stoke City vs Coventry City
- Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace
- Manchester United vs Brighton
- Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town
Key dates for the FA Cup 2025/26
Third round: Saturday January 10 2026
Fourth round: Saturday February 14 2026
Fifth round: Saturday March 7 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday April 4 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday April 25 2026
Final: Saturday May 16 2026
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.