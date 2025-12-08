Liverpool latest: Players continue to back Arne Slot amid Mohamed Salah spat - Paper talk and football gossip
Also: Alejandro Garnacho has spoken out about his move to Chelsea from Manchester United; Bayern Munich are hoping Harry Kane can convince Marc Guehi to join the club; Jurgen Klopp has been identified as a potential target for Real Madrid if they sack Xabi Alonso
Monday 8 December 2025 23:19, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers.
Premier League
The Liverpool squad are still supporting under-fire head coach Arne Slot and would like to see Mohamed Salah repair his supposedly broken relationship with the Dutchman - The Express
Reds legend Graeme Souness has slammed Salah, saying that his attitude could have a detrimental effect on that of his team-mates - talkSPORT
Bayern Munich are hoping to use Harry Kane to lure Marc Guehi to the club - The Mirror
Alejandro Garnacho claims he has no regrets over joining Chelsea from Manchester United - Daily Mail
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Chelsea will take on Tottenham in a pre-season friendly in Australia next summer, just 13 days after the World Cup final - The Sun
Everton and Burnley are set to battle it out for Botafogo right-back Vitinho, who has already spent a two-year spell at Turf Moor - The Sun
Chelsea are not set to accelerate Emmanuel Emegha's arrival from Strasbourg this January in light of Liam Delap's new injury - Daily Mail
World Cup
FIFA find themselves in a tricky diplomatic situation as a World Cup fixture dedicated to Pride will feature two countries where homosexuality is illegal in Egypt and Iran - Daily Mail
LaLiga
Jurgen Klopp is believed to be on Real Madrid’s radar as a possible replacement for under-pressure boss Xabi Alonso - El Mundo
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Formula 1
New Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris reportedly spent £100,000 while celebrating his maiden world title - The Sun
Boxing
Amir Khan fears that Jake Paul’s life is on the line as he prepares to take on Anthony Joshua on December 19 - The Sun
Mike Tyson has revealed his shock fight against Floyd Mayweather is set to take place in Africa - The Sun