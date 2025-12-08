Liverpool latest: Players continue to back Arne Slot amid Mohamed Salah spat - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers.

Premier League

The Liverpool squad are still supporting under-fire head coach Arne Slot and would like to see Mohamed Salah repair his supposedly broken relationship with the Dutchman - The Express

Reds legend Graeme Souness has slammed Salah, saying that his attitude could have a detrimental effect on that of his team-mates - talkSPORT

Bayern Munich are hoping to use Harry Kane to lure Marc Guehi to the club - The Mirror

Alejandro Garnacho claims he has no regrets over joining Chelsea from Manchester United - Daily Mail

Chelsea will take on Tottenham in a pre-season friendly in Australia next summer, just 13 days after the World Cup final - The Sun

Everton and Burnley are set to battle it out for Botafogo right-back Vitinho, who has already spent a two-year spell at Turf Moor - The Sun

Chelsea are not set to accelerate Emmanuel Emegha's arrival from Strasbourg this January in light of Liam Delap's new injury - Daily Mail

World Cup

FIFA find themselves in a tricky diplomatic situation as a World Cup fixture dedicated to Pride will feature two countries where homosexuality is illegal in Egypt and Iran - Daily Mail

LaLiga

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be on Real Madrid’s radar as a possible replacement for under-pressure boss Xabi Alonso - El Mundo

Formula 1

New Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris reportedly spent £100,000 while celebrating his maiden world title - The Sun

Boxing

Amir Khan fears that Jake Paul’s life is on the line as he prepares to take on Anthony Joshua on December 19 - The Sun

Mike Tyson has revealed his shock fight against Floyd Mayweather is set to take place in Africa - The Sun