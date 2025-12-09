Kobbie Mainoo transfer news: Man Utd midfielder keen on Napoli move if Old Trafford exit materialises - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Wednesday's papers as Antoine Semenyo hesitates over Tottenham move; Murillo eyeing move to Europe's top clubs; Aston Villa explore deal for Gremio teenager
Tuesday 9 December 2025 23:38, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers.
Premier League
Kobbie Mainoo remains keen on a move to Napoli if he is allowed to move on loan in January - Daily Mail
Manchester United are leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in 2026 after the Seagulls reduced their valuation from £105m to £74m - Daily Mirror
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is hesitant to join Tottenham amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City - The Sun
Chelsea chiefs are refusing to give up on the idea of moving to Earls Court - despite a rival project being set to pass another milestone this month - The Sun
Chelsea's FA disciplinary hearing into 74 charges of breaching agent regulations during the Roman Abramovich era - including allegedly making a secret off-the-books payment to Eden Hazard's former agent - is due to be concluded this week - Times
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is open to a change of scene next summer as he continues to attract interest from Europe's top clubs - Daily Mail
Aston Villa are exploring a deal for Gremio forward Alysson - The Athletic
International football
A Mason Mount England recall is unlikely as Thomas Tuchel is said to have reservations about how much the midfielder could actually impact the Three Lions group that plays a totally different style to United's under Ruben Amorim - Daily Mail
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Championship
Man Utd are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday head of recruitment Kevin Beadell with nothing decided over whether on loan Harry Amass will remain at the Championship side - Daily Mail
Scottish Football
Lech Poznan will only be able to afford to sign Luis Palma from Celtic on a permanent basis if they qualify for Europe next season - Daily Record