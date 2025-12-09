Kobbie Mainoo transfer news: Man Utd midfielder keen on Napoli move if Old Trafford exit materialises - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers.

Premier League

Kobbie Mainoo remains keen on a move to Napoli if he is allowed to move on loan in January - Daily Mail

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in 2026 after the Seagulls reduced their valuation from £105m to £74m - Daily Mirror

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is hesitant to join Tottenham amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City - The Sun

Chelsea chiefs are refusing to give up on the idea of moving to Earls Court - despite a rival project being set to pass another milestone this month - The Sun

Chelsea's FA disciplinary hearing into 74 charges of breaching agent regulations during the Roman Abramovich era - including allegedly making a secret off-the-books payment to Eden Hazard's former agent - is due to be concluded this week - Times

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is open to a change of scene next summer as he continues to attract interest from Europe's top clubs - Daily Mail

Aston Villa are exploring a deal for Gremio forward Alysson - The Athletic

International football

A Mason Mount England recall is unlikely as Thomas Tuchel is said to have reservations about how much the midfielder could actually impact the Three Lions group that plays a totally different style to United's under Ruben Amorim - Daily Mail

Championship

Man Utd are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday head of recruitment Kevin Beadell with nothing decided over whether on loan Harry Amass will remain at the Championship side - Daily Mail

Scottish Football

Lech Poznan will only be able to afford to sign Luis Palma from Celtic on a permanent basis if they qualify for Europe next season - Daily Record