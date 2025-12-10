Mohamed Salah: Liverpool not planning farewell for star as Wirtz animosity revealed - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers.

Premier League

Liverpool are not planning to give Mohamed Salah an Anfield farewell on Saturday against Brighton as they look to protect their players transfer value - The Telegraph

Florian Wirtz's status as the future of Liverpool has angered Mohamed Salah and is at the heart of his animosity - BILD

Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, is targeting a return to the Premier League in January after being released by Besiktas in the summer - The Athletic

Manchester United are potentially lining up a pre-season friendly with Wrexham next summer - Daily Mail

A parliamentary panel has indicated it plans to summon the West Midlands police chief constable again, after discovering that sections of the force's testimony about the decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters against Aston Villa were wrong - The Guardian

Fulham are eyeing a surprise move for former Everton and Juventus striker Moise Kean as they look to address their woes in front of goal - Daily Mail

Wolves are set to undergo a major overhaul in their recruitment strategy, abandoning their previous reliance on agents to strike deals - Daily Mail

Fulham are weighing up a move for Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior should they decide to replace Marco Silva - The Sun

International football

FIFA officials could be forced to move the World Cup group stage match between Egypt and Iran due to complaints from both countries about a Pride event - The Sun

Andre Onana has been sensationally named in Cameroon's 28-man AFCON squad, despite the coach who called him up being sacked last week - The Sun

European football

Jurgen Klopp has struck an agreement with Red Bull to leave his role as head of global soccer in order to replace Xabi Alonso if he is to be sacked by Real Madrid - The Sun

Scottish Football

Nico Raskin has been earmarked as a January target for Besiktas - The Scottish Sun