Mohamed Salah: MLS chief urges Liverpool star to speak to Lionel Messi about United States move - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Friday's papers as Mohamed Salah is urged to speak to Lionel Messi about what life is like in the MLS; Salah is spotted with former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson amid uncertainty at Anfield; Yves Bissouma could see his Tottenham contract extended
Thursday 11 December 2025 23:29, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers.
Premier League
MLS commissioner Don Garber has urged Mohamed Salah to speak to Lionel Messi about life in the United States amid uncertainty surrounding the 33-year-old's future at Liverpool - Daily Mail
Manchester United have no interest in signing Sergio Ramos on a free transfer despite recent reports - ESPN
Yves Bissouma could land a one-year contract extension at Tottenham if they do not sell him in January as they don't want the player to leave on a free transfer - The Telegraph
Nottingham Forest have their eyes on Scotland international Josh Doig - The Scottish Sun
International football
Cameroon have found themselves at war with their own president Samuel Eto'o after naming two squads for AFCON as head coach Marc Brys 'refuses to be sacked' - Daily Mail
European football
Jamie Vardy has become the first English player to win the Serie A player of the month award - Daily Mail
Jose Mourinho revealed that he had been given former midfielder Scott McTominay's shirt after Benfica beat Napoli in the Champions League - Daily Mail
Scottish Football
Celtic have been handed an AFCON boost as Kelechi Iheanacho has been snubbed by Nigeria for the tournament - The Scottish Sun
Boxing
Derek Chisora nearly came to blows with Deontay Wilder after calling the American out for his 50th fight - The Sun