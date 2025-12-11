Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future: Jordan Henderson pictured meeting axed forward in restaurant - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers.

Mohamed Salah's future

Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson have been pictured meeting in a restaurant in Chelsea and spoke for around 90 minutes, amid uncertainty over the Liverpool forward's future - The Sun.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has urged Salah to speak to Lionel Messi about life in the United States amid uncertainty surrounding the 33-year-old's future at Liverpool - Daily Mail

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol explains how a move for Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia may come about, or could he even be tempted by a move to Europe or another club in the Premier League

Premier League

Manchester United have no interest in signing Sergio Ramos on a free transfer despite recent reports - ESPN

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Yves Bissouma could land a one-year contract extension at Tottenham if they do not sell him in January as they don't want the player to leave on a free transfer - The Telegraph

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank on why Yves Bissouma was left out of the Super Cup squad.

Nottingham Forest have their eyes on Scotland international Josh Doig - The Scottish Sun

International football

Cameroon have found themselves at war with their own president Samuel Eto'o after naming two squads for AFCON as head coach Marc Brys 'refuses to be sacked' - Daily Mail

European football

Jamie Vardy has become the first English player to win the Serie A player of the month award - Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho revealed that he had been given former midfielder Scott McTominay's shirt after Benfica beat Napoli in the Champions League - Daily Mail

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Scottish Football

Celtic have been handed an AFCON boost as Kelechi Iheanacho has been snubbed by Nigeria for the tournament - The Scottish Sun

Boxing

Derek Chisora nearly came to blows with Deontay Wilder after calling the American out for his 50th fight- The Sun