Mohamed Salah situation at Liverpool far from over with Saudi clubs readying £100m moves - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Sunday's newspapers as Man Utd bid to keep availability of their AFCON trio under wraps ahead of their Monday Night Football game against Bournemouth, West Ham add Norwich striker Josh Sargent to their list of targets and Inter look at Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario
Saturday 13 December 2025 23:54, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future
Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool has not been resolved entirely, despite Arne Slot saying he has no issues with the forward - Mail on Sunday.
Saudi clubs are confident they can land Salah if he chooses to leave Liverpool and believe he is wroth around £100m - Mail on Sunday.
Liverpool have no intention of letting Salah leave in January and remain committed to resolving the situation - Mail on Sunday.
Premier League
Manchester United will try to keep the availability of their AFCON trio - Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui - under wraps ahead of the Monday night visit of Bournemouth - The Sun on Sunday.
West Ham have added USA and Norwich striker Josh Sargent to their list of targets for January - The Sun on Sunday.
Inter Milan are looking at Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as one of their targets to replace Yann Sommer - Gazzetta dello Sport (Italy).
AC Milan are considering West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug as an alternative to Joshua Zirkzee, 24, due to Manchester United's demands around the structure of a deal for the forward - Gazzetta dello Sport (Italy).
