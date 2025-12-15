 Skip to content

Manchester United monitoring Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott - Paper talk and football gossip

Headlines from Tuesday's newspapers as Manchester City are targeting Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as the man to lead an overhaul of their defence next season; Napoli and 10 clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo

Tuesday 16 December 2025 07:54, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United are monitoring Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who played in the 4-4 draw on Monday Night Football - The Sun.

Manchester City are targeting Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as the man to lead an overhaul of their defence next season - The Times.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Manchester United intend to reject any bids to buy Kobbie Mainoo in January because the hierarchy believe the midfielder could have a bright future at the club - Guardian.

Napoli and 10 clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Mainoo - The Times.

AC Milan are stepping up their efforts to sign Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham but have still to agree anything club to club - Daily Mail.

Former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said his goodbyes to his Fluminense team-mates ahead of a potential exit, putting Premier League clubs on red alert - Daily Mail.

The father of Bayern Munich's 16-year-old German defender Cassiano Kiala flew to London last week for talks with Chelsea and Manchester City - Daily Mirror.

Nottingham Forest paid a touching tribute following the sad passing of owner Evangelos Marinakis's mother - The Sun.

Aaron Ramsey has revealed his surprise and disappointment at having his contract terminated in Mexico - The Sun.

World Cup

England have been allocated fewer tickets by Fifa for their World Cup opener than the tournament's tiniest nation Curacao - which has a smaller population than ­Milton Keynes - The Sun.

Steve Clarke plans to check on the extent to which Harvey Barnes will commit to playing for Scotland before friendly matches in March - Guardian.

