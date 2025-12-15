Manchester United monitoring Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Tuesday's newspapers as Manchester City are targeting Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as the man to lead an overhaul of their defence next season; Napoli and 10 clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo
Tuesday 16 December 2025 07:54, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United are monitoring Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who played in the 4-4 draw on Monday Night Football - The Sun.
Manchester City are targeting Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as the man to lead an overhaul of their defence next season - The Times.
Manchester United intend to reject any bids to buy Kobbie Mainoo in January because the hierarchy believe the midfielder could have a bright future at the club - Guardian.
Napoli and 10 clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Mainoo - The Times.
AC Milan are stepping up their efforts to sign Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham but have still to agree anything club to club - Daily Mail.
Former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said his goodbyes to his Fluminense team-mates ahead of a potential exit, putting Premier League clubs on red alert - Daily Mail.
The father of Bayern Munich's 16-year-old German defender Cassiano Kiala flew to London last week for talks with Chelsea and Manchester City - Daily Mirror.
Nottingham Forest paid a touching tribute following the sad passing of owner Evangelos Marinakis's mother - The Sun.
Aaron Ramsey has revealed his surprise and disappointment at having his contract terminated in Mexico - The Sun.
World Cup
England have been allocated fewer tickets by Fifa for their World Cup opener than the tournament's tiniest nation Curacao - which has a smaller population than Milton Keynes - The Sun.
Steve Clarke plans to check on the extent to which Harvey Barnes will commit to playing for Scotland before friendly matches in March - Guardian.
