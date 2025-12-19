Man Utd favourites to sign Antoine Semenyo after racing ahead of Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Man Utd Transfers

Man Utd have pulled clear of their competition and are now favourites to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo - i Paper

Man Utd are monitoring Al Hilal's Ruben Neves, Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth's Tyler Adams as potential January signings - Guardian

Napoli are still at the front of the queue to sign Kobbie Mainoo. - Daily Mail

Man Utd have tabled a £450k bid for Sheffield Wednesday's teenage defender Yisa Alao. - Daily Mail

European football

Barcelona are increasingly likely to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis after rediscovering his mojo at the Camp Nou - Mundo Deportivo

It's unlikely Bayern Munich will exercise their option to make Nicolas Jackson's loan move from Chelsea permanent in the summer - Bild

Discussions between Lyon and Real Madrid over a move for Endrick began this week - L'Equipe

Premier League

Chelsea's Josh Acheampong is attracting interest from European giants Manchester City and Bayern Munich - talkSPORT

Saint-Etienne have rejected an initial offer of €8m (£7m) from Chelsea for 17-year old wonderkid Djylian N'Guessan - L'Equipe

Manchester City winger Claudio Echeverri will return early from his Bayer Leverkusen loan - Mirror

Scottish football

Tromso sporting director Lars Petter Kaemer-Andressen admits he expects players to be sold in the winter window amid Rangers interest in Jens Hjerto-Dahl. - Daily Record