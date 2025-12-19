Man Utd favourites to sign Antoine Semenyo after racing ahead of Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Saturday's newspapers as Manchester United monitor Ruben Neves, Conor Gallagher and Tyler Adams as potential January signings; United have also reportedly tabled a bid for Sheffield Wednesday defender Yisa Alao; Bayern unlikely to make Nicolas Jackson loan permanent
Friday 19 December 2025 22:38, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Man Utd Transfers
Man Utd have pulled clear of their competition and are now favourites to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo - i Paper
Man Utd are monitoring Al Hilal's Ruben Neves, Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth's Tyler Adams as potential January signings - Guardian
Napoli are still at the front of the queue to sign Kobbie Mainoo. - Daily Mail
Man Utd have tabled a £450k bid for Sheffield Wednesday's teenage defender Yisa Alao. - Daily Mail
European football
Barcelona are increasingly likely to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis after rediscovering his mojo at the Camp Nou - Mundo Deportivo
It's unlikely Bayern Munich will exercise their option to make Nicolas Jackson's loan move from Chelsea permanent in the summer - Bild
Discussions between Lyon and Real Madrid over a move for Endrick began this week - L'Equipe
Premier League
Chelsea's Josh Acheampong is attracting interest from European giants Manchester City and Bayern Munich - talkSPORT
Saint-Etienne have rejected an initial offer of €8m (£7m) from Chelsea for 17-year old wonderkid Djylian N'Guessan - L'Equipe
Manchester City winger Claudio Echeverri will return early from his Bayer Leverkusen loan - Mirror
Scottish football
Tromso sporting director Lars Petter Kaemer-Andressen admits he expects players to be sold in the winter window amid Rangers interest in Jens Hjerto-Dahl. - Daily Record