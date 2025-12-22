Antoine Semenyo transfer news: Liverpool? Man Utd? Man City? Has Alexander Isak's injury changed Bournemouth winger's situation?

Antoine Semenyo is expected to be one of the biggest names discussed in the January transfer window.

Manchester City and Manchester United have made their interest in the Bournemouth winger very clear amid a £65m release clause that can be activated before the middle of January.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of Semenyo - and recent developments at Anfield may change Semenyo's January situation.

Alexander Isak's suspected broken leg means Liverpool are short of options up front, with Cody Gakpo also sidelined and Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Image: Alexander Isak's leg break could change Liverpool's plans in January

So what will happen regarding Semenyo now? Sky Sports News transfer reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth discuss..

Option No 1: Liverpool

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"If Liverpool come in for him, he'll go to Liverpool. Liverpool is too good a move to turn down. They have been big admirers of him. They have looked at signing him before.

"They also have a track record of signing players in January. Luis Diaz looked like he was going to Tottenham and at the last minute Liverpool came in for him. Cody Gakpo looked like he was going to Manchester United.

"Liverpool don't get involved in a bidding war. They wait until the last minute, until other clubs almost do a deal for a player and then they make a phone call to say they will match the deal.

"Liverpool are expected to have a quiet January. There is money to spend. Sometimes they move quickly to get a summer target in if they think they are going to go somewhere else.

"Over the next few days, especially in light of Isak's injury, there will be discussions over whether they make a late move for Semenyo."

Option No 2: Man City

Kaveh Solhekol:

"If I'm Antoine Semenyo. I'm looking at that Man City squad and thinking, dream come true to sign for Man City. On the other hand, how much game time am I going to get if I move there?

"I'm not really sure there is a desperate need for them to spend money in January.

"Another interesting subplot is Pep Guardiola's future. He signed a new contract that takes him to the summer of 2027, but there is talks already that he might call it a day this summer.

"What impact could that have on Manchester City's transfer plans? As much as we say clubs buy players, Guardiola has been there for so long that he will have a say in which players come to the club."

Option No 3: Man Utd

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"Ruben Amorim has consistently said that the club will make moves in the January transfer window provided it is in the long-term interest of Manchester United.

"They have kept a keen eye on Semenyo's development. That interest goes further back than the summer transfer window.

"Semenyo signed a new contract in the summer that included a release clause of £65m. That release clause is only valid in the first half of January. That's because if someone triggers the release clause, Bournemouth want time to find a replacement.

Image: Man Utd spent £200m over the summer in attacking players

"There is then a lower release clause in the summer transfer window. Expect some sort of movement in the first half of this transfer window.

"The interesting thing with Semenyo is if United were to sign him, where Amorim would want to play him.

"Is he going to take over from either of Cunha or Mbeumo? It's very unlikely. Is it the left-wing back position that Amorim has cited Semenyo? And would Semenyo be happy playing in that position?"

Option No 4: Tottenham

Dharmesh Sheth:

"Tottenham tried to sign Semenyo in the summer transfer window but the price was too big for them to pursue that deal.

"They're unlikely to pursue a deal this window unless they get some encouragement that the player would want to join.

"It's one thing saying 'let's trigger that release clause.' That doesn't necessarily mean the team which triggers that release clause are going to get Semenyo."

Option No 5: Arsenal

Dharmesh Sheth:

"It's widely regarded at the moment that Arsenal have the best squad in the Premier League. They are top despite their injuries. They are top of the Champions League table. They are in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

"Like a lot of the big clubs, Arsenal don't go into the summer thinking 'what are we going to do in January?' They want to get their business done in the summer.

"At this moment in time, its likely to be a quiet transfer window for Arsenal."

Analysis: The case for or against each team

Image: Antoine Semenyo is a transfer target for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Liverpool - there are two sides to this particular route: short-term and long-term.

Semenyo would be an excellent addition for Liverpool right now, with injuries to Isak and Gakpo - plus Salah's departure to AFCON - leaving Arne Slot's side short in attack for the coming weeks.

That's the short-term, but the long-term vision of Semenyo at Anfield is more complicated. Should Salah leave, then Semenyo could be deemed the natural heir to the Egyptian's role at Anfield.

But what happens if Salah and Slot put their issues aside and the former returns to form? Then once Gakpo and Isak return from injury, where would Semenyo fit in with Hugo Ekitike as well?

Man City - this would be another interesting question regarding squad competition. With everyone fit, would Semenyo get into Man City team right now?

Guardiola has finally managed to settle his squad with Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku acting as the perfect trio behind Erling Haaland.

However, there is a argument that squad depth is still an issue. The recent 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League showed how the floor of City's squad could do with a lift - and Semenyo could help that.

Man Utd - Amorim spent around £200m on bringing in Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha over the summer, and now he wants to add more attacking quality to his ranks?

Perhaps a potential January departure for Joshua Zirkzee could open up a spot in the United squad for Semenyo to fill?

One area Semenyo could play is at wing-back, especially with his qualities out wide. But could he play there with Amad Diallo on the other flank? Would that be too attacking?

Arsenal - Mikel Arteta has plenty of wide options at his disposal. On the right, Bukayo Saka is well supported by Noni Madueke - while Arsenal have up to five options available to play on the left wing.

But Semenyo has a case to beat the likes of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Madueke and Eberechi Eze to a left-wing spot in the future.

It has also been rumoured that Semenyo is a boyhood Arsenal fan. That was enough to convince Eze to move from Crystal Palace, will the Bournemouth man follow suit?

Tottenham - There would be absolutely no doubt that Semenyo would go straight into Spurs' team, especially with news that Brennan Johnson may depart in January - with Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert unable to stamp down a regular spot.

But Spurs' current struggles mean they are actually level on points with Bournemouth at the moment in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Would that be a sufficient jump up for one of the most sought-after players in 2026?

Bournemouth - Another possibility for Semenyo could be to stay at the Vitality Stadium until the end of the season, especially if his desired team stalls this month.

But the Cherries are a long way off being the European contenders they were last season. With Andoni Iraola's future never certain and Bournemouth's form needing to pick up, there are a few dominoes needing to fall at the south coast.