Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, St Mirren & Kilmarnock live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports offers live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football; Hearts are top of the table, six points ahead of Celtic; Motherwell are third, one point ahead of Rangers; Livingston are bottom, three points behind Kilmarnock
Monday 22 December 2025 14:40, UK
Hearts' games away to Dundee United, St Mirren and Rangers are among the latest Scottish Premiership games to be added to the Sky Sports schedule.
Derek McInnes will be hoping his side are still top of the table when they go to Tannadice Park on January 31, with their trip to face the Buddies on February 3 also in front of the Sky cameras.
The Jambos will then face Rangers on February 15. After Sunday's 2-1 win, the Jambos could make it three successive wins against the Ibrox side.
- Scottish Premiership games coming up live on Sky Sports
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
Celtic, who beat Aberdeen to secure Wilfried Nancy's first win as manager, will face the Dons again on February 4 at Pittodrie live on Sky.
Rangers will travel to face high-flying Motherwell on February 11. The Fir Park side are on a 10-game unbeaten run under Jens Berthel Askou and sit one point ahead of the Gers, albeit having played a game more.
There could be a new manager in charge at Kilmarnock before the Hoops head to Rugby Park on February 15 as part of a double header with Rangers at home to the Jambos.
What's coming up on Sky Sports?
There is plenty of Scottish Premiership action to come on Sky Sports before those games, including some double headers.
Hibernian host Hearts in the second Edinburgh derby of the season on December 27, with Celtic then away to Livingston later that afternoon.
Wilfried Nancy will get his first Old Firm experience when Celtic host Rangers on January 3. It is a derby double that day with the cameras then at Tannadice Park as Dundee United take on Dundee.
Rangers face Aberdeen at Ibrox on January 6. There's also a reverse of that fixture at Pittodrie five days later, following Hearts' trip to Dundee.
There is then a potential top-of-the-table clash in Gorgie as Hearts host Celtic, looking to make it three straight wins against the current champions.
Confirmed games live on Sky Sports
Saturday December 27
Hibernian vs Hearts, 12.30pm
Livingston vs Celtic, 3pm
Saturday January 3
Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm
Dundee United vs Dundee, 3pm
Tuesday January 6
Rangers vs Aberdeen, 8pm
Sunday January 11
Dundee vs Hearts, 2pm
Aberdeen vs Rangers, 4.30pm
Sunday 25 January
Hearts vs Celtic, 3pm
Saturday January 31
Dundee United vs Hearts, 8pm
Tuesday February 3
St Mirren vs Hearts, 8pm
Wednesday February 4
Aberdeen vs Celtic, 8pm
Wednesday February 11
Motherwell vs Rangers, 8pm
Sunday February 15
Kilmarnock vs Celtic, 2pm
Rangers vs Hearts, 4.30pm