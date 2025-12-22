Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, St Mirren & Kilmarnock live on Sky Sports

Hearts' games away to Dundee United, St Mirren and Rangers are among the latest Scottish Premiership games to be added to the Sky Sports schedule.

Derek McInnes will be hoping his side are still top of the table when they go to Tannadice Park on January 31, with their trip to face the Buddies on February 3 also in front of the Sky cameras.

The Jambos will then face Rangers on February 15. After Sunday's 2-1 win, the Jambos could make it three successive wins against the Ibrox side.

Celtic, who beat Aberdeen to secure Wilfried Nancy's first win as manager, will face the Dons again on February 4 at Pittodrie live on Sky.

Rangers will travel to face high-flying Motherwell on February 11. The Fir Park side are on a 10-game unbeaten run under Jens Berthel Askou and sit one point ahead of the Gers, albeit having played a game more.

There could be a new manager in charge at Kilmarnock before the Hoops head to Rugby Park on February 15 as part of a double header with Rangers at home to the Jambos.

What's coming up on Sky Sports?

There is plenty of Scottish Premiership action to come on Sky Sports before those games, including some double headers.

Image: Craig Halkett scored in injury time to secure Hearts' win against Hibs in the first Edinburgh derby of the season

Hibernian host Hearts in the second Edinburgh derby of the season on December 27, with Celtic then away to Livingston later that afternoon.

Wilfried Nancy will get his first Old Firm experience when Celtic host Rangers on January 3. It is a derby double that day with the cameras then at Tannadice Park as Dundee United take on Dundee.

Rangers face Aberdeen at Ibrox on January 6. There's also a reverse of that fixture at Pittodrie five days later, following Hearts' trip to Dundee.

Image: Hearts beat Celtic in Wilfried Nancy's first game in charge

There is then a potential top-of-the-table clash in Gorgie as Hearts host Celtic, looking to make it three straight wins against the current champions.

Saturday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 12.30pm

Livingston vs Celtic, 3pm

Saturday January 3

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Dundee United vs Dundee, 3pm

Tuesday January 6

Rangers vs Aberdeen, 8pm

Sunday January 11

Dundee vs Hearts, 2pm

Aberdeen vs Rangers, 4.30pm

Sunday 25 January

Hearts vs Celtic, 3pm

Saturday January 31

Dundee United vs Hearts, 8pm

Tuesday February 3

St Mirren vs Hearts, 8pm

Wednesday February 4

Aberdeen vs Celtic, 8pm

Wednesday February 11

Motherwell vs Rangers, 8pm

Sunday February 15

Kilmarnock vs Celtic, 2pm

Rangers vs Hearts, 4.30pm