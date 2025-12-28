Liverpool expected to make late move for Antoine Semenyo as Man City step up pursuit ahead of January transfer window - Paper Talk
Plus: Cristiano Ronaldo hints at possible European return, Man Utd among clubs interested in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit and the chase for Antoine Semenyo heats up with January 1 regarded as a "decisive day" for the Bournemouth forward's future
Sunday 28 December 2025 23:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
TRANSFERS
Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a possible return to Europe as he reiterated his ambition to reach 1,000 goals - Mail Sport.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs that have shown interest in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit - The Athletic.
Fulham have rekindled thier interest in USA international striker Ricardo Pepi at PSV Eindhoven - Mail.
Ajax have approached Burnley over a potential move for Qulindschy Hartman with the left-back one of their top targets in January - Fabrizio Romano.
ANTOINE SEMENYO
Bournemouth are expecting Liverpool to rival Man City for winger Antoine Semenyo - Mail.
Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to sign Semenyo and are set to have meetings with the representatives of the Bournemouth forward in the next 24 hours - Times.
January 1 is viewed as a "decisive day" for the future of Semenyo, who wants to choose his next club before the window opens - Times.
THE ASHES
The hosts of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne, which finished on Saturday after only two days, said there were discussions about the players returning for an exhibition match in an attempt to placate ticket holders and broadcasters - Times.
Joe Root insists England's players remain "absolutely committed" to the current regime after an overdue Ashes win in Melbourne eased some of the mounting pressure - Times.