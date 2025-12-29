 Skip to content

West Ham want Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen to boost Premier League survival hopes - Paper Talk

Also in the headlines on Wednesday: Man City's Oscar Bobb is wanted on loan by Borussia Dortmund; Man Utd may have to wait on central midfield target; Tottenham eye Monaco deal; Celtic face competition for Premier League defender

Wednesday 31 December 2025 09:03, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers.....

TRANSFERS

West Ham are preparing a bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen - The Guardian

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Oscar Bobb could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club opened talks with Man City about a loan deal - Daily Mail.

Man Utd may have to wait until the summer to land Wolves' Joao Gomes - Daily Express

Tottenham are interested in Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche - Daily Mail

Arsenal could go into the loan market to add strength in depth to their squad to aid their trophy bids - Daily Mirror

Fulham are preparing a second bid for Ricardo Pepi after their initial £26m bid for the PSV Eindhoven forward was rejected - Daily Mail.

Juventus are keen on bringing Liverpool's Federico Chiesa back to the club - La Gazzetta dello Sport

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Celtic are keen on landing Bournemouth defender Julian Araujo but could face competition from Mexican side Club America - Scottish Sun

Rangers are in talks about extending the contract of John Souttar, whose current deal expires at the end of the season - Scottish Sun

