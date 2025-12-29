West Ham want Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen to boost Premier League survival hopes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers.....

TRANSFERS

West Ham are preparing a bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen - The Guardian

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Oscar Bobb could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club opened talks with Man City about a loan deal - Daily Mail.

Man Utd may have to wait until the summer to land Wolves' Joao Gomes - Daily Express

Tottenham are interested in Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche - Daily Mail

Arsenal could go into the loan market to add strength in depth to their squad to aid their trophy bids - Daily Mirror

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fulham are preparing a second bid for Ricardo Pepi after their initial £26m bid for the PSV Eindhoven forward was rejected - Daily Mail.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Juventus are keen on bringing Liverpool's Federico Chiesa back to the club - La Gazzetta dello Sport

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Celtic are keen on landing Bournemouth defender Julian Araujo but could face competition from Mexican side Club America - Scottish Sun

Rangers are in talks about extending the contract of John Souttar, whose current deal expires at the end of the season - Scottish Sun