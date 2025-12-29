West Ham want Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen to boost Premier League survival hopes - Paper Talk
Also in the headlines on Wednesday: Man City's Oscar Bobb is wanted on loan by Borussia Dortmund; Man Utd may have to wait on central midfield target; Tottenham eye Monaco deal; Celtic face competition for Premier League defender
Wednesday 31 December 2025 09:03, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers.....
TRANSFERS
West Ham are preparing a bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen - The Guardian
Oscar Bobb could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club opened talks with Man City about a loan deal - Daily Mail.
Man Utd may have to wait until the summer to land Wolves' Joao Gomes - Daily Express
Tottenham are interested in Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche - Daily Mail
Arsenal could go into the loan market to add strength in depth to their squad to aid their trophy bids - Daily Mirror
Fulham are preparing a second bid for Ricardo Pepi after their initial £26m bid for the PSV Eindhoven forward was rejected - Daily Mail.
Juventus are keen on bringing Liverpool's Federico Chiesa back to the club - La Gazzetta dello Sport
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Celtic are keen on landing Bournemouth defender Julian Araujo but could face competition from Mexican side Club America - Scottish Sun
Rangers are in talks about extending the contract of John Souttar, whose current deal expires at the end of the season - Scottish Sun