Mohamed Salah transfer news: Roma interested in re-signing Egypt forward next summer - Paper Talk

European football

Roma want to re-sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool but are unlikely to make a move until the summer - La Repubblica.

Real Madrid are set to re-enter contract negotiations with Vinicius Jr with the player keen to stay at the Bernabeu Stadium - AS.

Premier League

Transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has cooled - The i Paper.

Chelsea are interested in signing Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas - The Mirror.

West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling - talkSPORT.

Chelsea have checked in on James McAtee's situation at Nottingham Forest - Daily Mail.

Crystal Palace manager target and Getafe boss Jose Bordalas wants to take his career to England - The Sun.

Aston Villa are admirers of Newcastle forward William Osula but will be restricted by PSR in the January transfer window - Daily Mail.

Manchester United are not planning to recall Harry Amass from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday - The Sun.

EFL

Former Manchester United defender Josh O'Shea and ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are in the frame for the vacant Oxford United job - The i Paper.

Bristol City are set to make £11m from Antoine Semenyo's proposed £65m move from Bournemouth to Manchester City - The Times.

Scottish football

Celtic could sign three centre-backs in the January transfer window with Jahmai Simpson-Pusey set to have his loan move from Manchester City cut short - Daily Mail.

Rangers are pushing ahead with a loan move for AEK Athens star James Penrice and are still exploring a deal to bring Wrexham's Josh Windass back to Ibrox - Daily Mail.