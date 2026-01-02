Man Utd transfer news: Carlos Baleba signing conditions explored but no deal expected with Brighton in January transfer window

Manchester United have explored the conditions of signing Brighton's Carlos Baleba in January, Sky Sports News can reveal.

However, a deal is not expected to progress any further this month, with Brighton keen to keep him until at least the summer, when there is expected to be a market for central midfielders.

It is understood Man Utd's priority in 2026 is signing at least one - maybe two - top central midfielders.

Their focus remains on adding them in the summer, but Sky Sports News has already reported United may move for players this month if unique market opportunities arise.

Baleba is on a list of top targets that also includes Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Wolves' Joao Gomes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports, Paul Scholes chooses which Premier League midfielder will be the best match for Manchester United

Sky Sports News can also reveal United are looking at younger prospects such as Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Olympiakos' Christos Mouzakitis.

Sky Sports News reported this week they are also continuing to assess forward options, with Antoine Semenyo seemingly destined for Manchester City, and are monitoring the situations around Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

Sky Sports News also exclusively revealed on Thursday they are scouting potential centre-back targets ahead of the summer, including Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet.

Amorim: No ongoing conversations about transfers at Man Utd

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has suggested there are no transfer discussions ongoing despite the January window being open

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has suggested there are no ongoing discussions about transfers at Old Trafford, despite the January window being open.

United travel to Leeds on Sunday with a threadbare squad, with up to eight players expected to miss the game.

Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are not expected to return from injury, while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazrouai are away on Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

Asked if the club are working on reinforcing the squad this window to help move up the table, Amorim said: "The transfer window is not going to change. We have no conversation in this moment to have any change in the squad.

"There's the process. There's an idea that is going to continue. We are near the places of Champions League, but we are also near eight teams behind us. So let's focus on the next game."

United forward Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Prodded further as to whether players had come to him to ask to leave the club this window, Amorim added: "No. None of them. I don't expect them to come to me to ask for anything."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports’ William Bitibiri, Brighton midfielder Baleba outlines his ambition to be the best midfielder at AFCON, as he looks to give everything for himself, his people and his country

Before heading to AFCON, Baleba sat down with Sky Sports' Will Bitibiri to chat about his rise to prominence at Brighton and Cameroon's upcoming tournament.

"It's an ambition [of mine] to be the best midfielder in the world. I just want to work hard, to take some advice, to take something from the midfielders. Not just in the Premier League, because I learned a lot from here," he said.

"Rodri and others, but I try to take [lessons from] outside of the Premier League. Like Ligue 1, Vitinha or Joao Neves.

"In LaLiga, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets. I try to learn every day. I'm watching them on YouTube."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In November, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said the club is supporting Baleba to help him regain his form from last season

Baleba took his love for the game to France from Douala, Cameroon, with Lille beckoning. After rising through the ranks in France, a move to Brighton and the Premier League soon followed. He made the move to the Amex in August 2023 but it was his performances in the 2024/25 season that made everyone take note.

Under the guidance of Fabian Hurzeler, Baleba emerged as one of the league's finest midfield prospects. But after a whirlwind summer, it's been a slower start to this campaign. The spotlight was always an ambition for Baleba but he didn't expect the speed at which his reputation would rise.

"When I see my name everywhere, I'm happy," he says. "When I was a kid, it was a wish for my dad and my mum. It's a wish for me.

"I'm happy with it all. But it was overwhelming because I've done everything so fast. I've done things that some players at my age, they don't do the things like I did. But I'm really happy."