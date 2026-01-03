Chelsea players expect Liam Rosenior arrival as Slaven Bilic waits in West Ham wings - Paper Talk
Football transfer gossip as the January window opens: Slaven Bilic linked again with West Ham return as Man Utd players are reportedly lined up for exits
Sunday 4 January 2026 10:47, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers.....
Premier League
Chelsea players expect Liam Rosenior to be named their new head coach after being given indications he is the favourite to succeed Enzo Maresca - Sunday Telegraph
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Chelsea have made an unexpected approach to sound out Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe about becoming their new manager - The Express
Slaven Bilic is willing to return to former club West Ham mid-season if the Hammers decide to sack Nuno Espirito Santo - Sun on Sunday
Napoli remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 20, but will only be able to sign the England international if Dutch winger Noa Lang leaves - Gazzetta dello Sport
Man Utd are hoping to send Toby Collyer back out on loan in January - despite the current selection crisis - Sun on Sunday
EFL
Manchester United's English defender Harry Amass, 18, could cut short his loan deal at Sheffield Wednesday to join Stoke for the rest of the season - Sun on Sunday
European football
Borussia Dortmund are expected to offer their full backing to Jobe Bellingham despite his difficult start to life in Germany following his summer move - Mail on Sunday
Manchester City starlet Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will fly to Germany on Sunday to join Cologne on loan - Scottish Sun
Barcelona are leading the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract in the summer - Gazzetta dello Sport
Cricket
The ECB is ready to explore ways to prevent Australia's leading Test players preparing for an away Ashes series with stints in the County Championship - Sunday Times