Newcastle 4-3 Leeds: Harvey Barnes scores in 102nd minute as Magpies win seven-goal thriller

Harvey Barnes scored the latest Premier League winner on record as his goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time sealed an extraordinary 4-3 victory for Newcastle against Leeds.

After Bruno Guimaraes had made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in the 91st minute, Barnes pounced on a loose ball to fire his second goal of the night beyond Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri in the final seconds of an epic encounter at St James' Park.

Newcastle had to come from behind three times over the course of the game after the first of two goals by Brenden Aaronson, scored in the 32nd minute, caused the contest to explode into life.

Barnes quickly levelled from Nick Woltemade's lay-off, but Leeds went in at the break 2-1 up after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a penalty for his eighth goal in nine games after Malick Thiaw, who was also at fault for the opener, was deemed to have handled.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (5), Miley (7), Thiaw (3), Schar (6), Hall (7), Guimaraes (8), Tonali (6), Joelinton (8), Barnes (9), Gordon (6), Woltemade (7)



Subs: Livramento (7), Botman (7), Wissa (6), Ramsey (6), Murphy (6)



Leeds: Perri (6), Rodon (5), Bijol (6), Struijk (6), Justin (7), Ampadu (7), Gruev (7), Stach (7), Gudmundsson (6), Aaronson (8), Calvert-Lewin (8)



Subs: Okafor (6), Nmecha (6), Bornauw (n/a), Tanaka (n/a), Gnonto (n/a)



Player of the Match: Harvey Barnes

Newcastle levelled again shortly after half-time when Joelinton superbly headed in a Guimaraes cross, but Leeds continued to threaten and added their third goal through Aaronson, who followed up his earlier finish from outside the box with another clinical strike.

Unfortunately for Leeds, Aaronson then gave Newcastle the chance to haul themselves level again when he was penalised for handling a Lewis Hall cross, allowing Guimaraes to score from the spot.

The game continued to ebb and flow with the announcement of 10 minutes of stoppage time due to a lengthy break in play for Fabian Schar, who had to be hospitalised due to an ankle injury having earlier hit the post, but Barnes had the final say after the clock had ticked over to the 102nd minute.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle's third goal from the penalty spot

His goal, fired home on the turn in a crowded penalty box, sparked delirious scenes as Newcastle celebrated a third consecutive win which lifts them up to sixth, while ending Leeds' seven-game unbeaten run in heart-breaking fashion.

Watch: All of the goals!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brenden Aaronson scored a superb opening goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle slotted home the equaliser

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Leeds back in front from the spot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joelinton's excellent header made it 2-2

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brenden Aaronson scored his second and Leeds' third

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-3 from the spot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harvey Barnes scored Newcastle's winning goal in the 102nd minute

Analysis: An occasion to savour

The game might have gone down as a classic even without the Barnes goal that tilted it the way of the hosts. With the Guimaraes penalty, Newcastle had already come from behind three times for the first time in the league since 1996. It felt dramatic enough.

But with that swing of his right boot, surrounded by blue-shirted defenders, Barnes secured its place in history. He described it as a "blur" after the game and it was a similar experience for those watching, a breathless encounter throughout.

Image: Ilia Gruev is challenged by Harvey Barnes

It was a heartbreaking outcome for Leeds, who took a deserved lead through Aaronson's superb first-half strike and kept putting their noses back in front. Their brave performance, at a ground were so many teams struggle, deserves acclaim.

For the neutral, the end-to-end action of the game was a tonic to some of the stop-start, set-piece heavy offerings served up in the Premier League this season.

The number of goals could easily have been higher. The woodwork was struck three times. There were goalmouth scrambles, goalkeeper saves and last-ditch defensive interventions galore. It was an occasion to savour, albeit not for Leeds fans right now.

Howe: We showed never-say-die spirit

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told Sky Sports: "It's difficult to sum it up in a few words.

"It was one of those classic games here where I don't think we were at our best, but we showed great character, we kept fighting and always believed we've got goals in us.

"It turned our way at the end, which is a rare thing for us. We haven't done it enough this season especially, we've gone the other way and lost points from late in the game so it's great to go the other way today.

"It wasn't a perfect performance, there's stuff to reflect and improve, but the mentality is the key thing in everything and if you're losing, you need that 'never say die' spirit, especially with the attacking players we've got.

"Great to see the substitutes come on and make a difference as well. That's so pleasing for the squad strength and winning late gives everyone a lift."

Schar in hospital with ankle injury Eddie Howe said Fabian Schar was taken to hospital after the injury which forced him to be stretchered off.



The defender mmediately gestured to the bench and required lengthy treatment after a tangle of legs with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



When asked how Schar was, Howe told Sky Sports: "I don't know too much, I think it's an ankle problem. Fingers crossed, my thoughts are with him. I think he's in hospital at the moment."

Barnes: Winning goal a blur

Newcastle match-winner Harvey Barnes told Sky Sports: "It was weird, it was very up and down.

"I don't think we were by any means at our best, but it's about where the game finishes and the feeling we have now. You don't care about the performance, it's more the result."

On his winning goal: "I don't really remember it. It's a swivel, hit and hope and celebrate.

"It's a bit of blur. When you're in the box, it's instinct to get whatever contact you can and there's that many bodies, anything can happen.

"Everyone knows what the atmosphere is like up here but when a last-minute winner goes in like that, it's special."

Farke proud of 'brave' Leeds

Leeds boss Daniel Farke to Sky Sports: "First of all, I think it was a top advertisement for the Premier League.

"Top performances after a really tight schedule. It was a great game, also with mistakes, otherwise there wouldn't be so many goals.

"The lads showed an inspired performance, one of our best away performances here at Newcastle. It's such a tough place to go and to show such a brave performance to go three times in the lead.

"I'm pretty proud of my lads and it's heart-breaking that we concede a penalty in the 91st minute in this manner. This is never ever a penalty for me… Then the late heartbreak in the 12th minute of added time.

On the penalty decision: "It was given. We have to accept it.

"It's more or less like there was a lot of pressure on the referees when the whole home crowd gets excited and is asking for a penalty. I was not happy that he gave [it] without any doubt and without thinking about it."

A record-breaking classic - Opta stats

Timed at 101 minutes and 48 seconds, Harvey Barnes' winning goal for Newcastle is the latest winner in a Premier League match Opta has on record since 2006/07.

Leeds are the first team since Leeds themselves to go ahead three times in a Premier League game and lose, doing so previously in November 2022 against Spurs in a 4-3 defeat.

Newcastle have come from behind three times to win in a Premier League match for the first time, previously only avoiding defeat once when doing so, in a 3-3 draw with Man City in February 1996.

Story of the match in stats...