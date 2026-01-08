Arsenal join Man City in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Friday's other top stories include Wolves are willing to sell striker Jorgen Strand Larsen in January, with Nottingham Forest interested; Forest have also added Brighton forward Evan Ferguson to their list of targets; Real Madrid are set to step up their pursuit of Nico Schlotterbeck
Thursday 8 January 2026 22:32, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Transfers
Arsenal are ready to join Manchester City in the race to sign Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi - The Mirror.
Wolves are willing to sell Jorgen Strand Larsen this month with Nottingham Forest keen on securing his signature - talkSPORT.
Nottingham Forest have added Brighton forward Evan Ferguson to their list of potential striker targets in January - Daily Mail.
Wolves are determined to keep hold of Mateus Mane this month, with the club insisting the 18-year-old is not for sale at any price - Daily Mail.
Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck - Bild.
Football
Arsenal star Declan Rice has been banned from driving after being caught speeding twice in one week - Daily Mail.
Scotland
VfL Bochum manager Uwe Rosler is a leading candidate for the vacant Aberdeen job - Daily Record.
Ross County have turned down an opening offer from Gillingham for Ronan Hale - Daily Record.
Hibernian are exploring a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri - Daily Record.