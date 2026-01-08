Arsenal join Man City in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Transfers

Arsenal are ready to join Manchester City in the race to sign Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi - The Mirror.

Wolves are willing to sell Jorgen Strand Larsen this month with Nottingham Forest keen on securing his signature - talkSPORT.

Nottingham Forest have added Brighton forward Evan Ferguson to their list of potential striker targets in January - Daily Mail.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, ESPN's Sam Tighe claims that Crystal Palace shouldn't sanction any move for captain Marc Guehi in January given his importance to the team amid a run of important fixtures for the club.

Wolves are determined to keep hold of Mateus Mane this month, with the club insisting the 18-year-old is not for sale at any price - Daily Mail.

Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck - Bild.

Football

Arsenal star Declan Rice has been banned from driving after being caught speeding twice in one week - Daily Mail.

Scotland

VfL Bochum manager Uwe Rosler is a leading candidate for the vacant Aberdeen job - Daily Record.

Ross County have turned down an opening offer from Gillingham for Ronan Hale - Daily Record.

Hibernian are exploring a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri - Daily Record.