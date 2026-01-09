Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward to avoid further punishment for pushing injured Liverpool defender Conor Bradley

Gabriel Martinelli will avoid further punishment for throwing the ball at Conor Bradley and attempting to push the Liverpool defender off the pitch as he lay injured on the turf.

Martinelli was booked by referee Anthony Taylor following the stoppage-time flashpoint in Arsenal's goalless draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal winger Martinelli was widely criticised for his behaviour which provoked anger among Liverpool’s players.

But he will not face any retrospective action from the Football Association with the matter considered dealt with as it was seen at the time by Taylor.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli is shoved by Ibrahima Konate after the incident involving Conor Bradley

Right-back Bradley was taken off on a stretcher and later left the stadium on crutches and wearing a supportive brace on his left knee.

Martinelli, meanwhile, issued an apology following the game.

In a story posted on his Instagram account, Martinelli said: "Conor and I have messaged and I have already apologised to him.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli was shown a yellow card

"I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment.

"I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery."

'Reaction from Liverpool players saves Martinelli'

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports News' Ref Watch:

"If the players leave it alone, it's easier for the referee to deal with Martinelli. Once everyone else gets involved, it ramps up everything else.

"I think what Martinelli does gets diluted and in many ways, they have helped him stay on the field."

On if Martinelli should've received retrospective punishment:

"I think not. He's been given a yellow card for his actions. If the players leave it to the referee, he's got a different landscape to deal with. When they all pile in, he's got to check everybody else.

"I think there's not quite enough there [for it to be a red card]."

Keane: That behaviour is an absolute disgrace

Sky Sports' Roy Keane was critical of Martinelli's actions, labelling them as 'an absolute disgrace' post-match.

"It's not good. We know football, the player is a good lad," he said.

"Throwing the ball at him, standing over him and getting a little knee on him. He tries to force him off.

"That behaviour is an absolute disgrace. He's a good boy to roll over himself. Hopefully, Martinelli will have a look at it and hopefully, he'll apologise for it. Not good stuff that."

Daniel Sturridge added: "It's disappointing to see. There's passion and there's being a winner, there's wanting to help your team-mates, but you've got to be respectful as a footballer.

"Injuries are never a nice feeling. Martinelli is thinking time wasting but you've got to be self aware enough to see the guy is down. You've been there before.

"It's disrespectful. It's probably worse than disrespectful."