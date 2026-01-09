FA Cup third round: Oxford beat MK Dons on penalties in front of new manager Matt Bloomfield as Wigan and Port Vale book fourth-round spots

Oxford are through to the FA Cup fourth round after beating MK Dons on penalties at Stadium MK.

The game finished 1-1 after extra-time, after Aaron Collins put the Dons ahead before Will Lanskhear equalised for the visitors.

With no winner in the extra period, it meant penalties and misses by Jonathan Leko and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans won the tie for the Sky Bet Championship side.

The result means Oxford reach round four for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

One noteworthy spectator was Matt Bloomfield, who was announced as Oxford head coach a few hours before kick-off. He watched on with interim boss Craig Short taking charge.

In the 34th minute, the Dons took the lead. Collins bundled the ball in from close range after Oxford failed to clear Dan Crowley's corner.

Oxford would grab a 52nd-minute equaliser as their top scorer Lanskhear rifled home when the hosts failed to clear Will Vaulks' long throw.

Penalties would decide the contest, and MK Dons would ultimately be the fall guys. Leko missed their second penalty before Matt Ingram's save from Lemonheigh-Evans clinched victory for Oxford.

Jon Brady's first game in charge of Port Vale ended in victory as the Valiants booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood.

Jordan Shipley scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time to ensure the bottom side in Sky Bet League One progressed at the expense of the team in 13th place in League Two.

It secured a perfect start for new manager Brady, whose appointment was confirmed earlier this week following the sacking of Darren Moore last month.

Harrison Bettoni struck late to upset Preston as Wigan won 1-0 at Deepdale.

The 18-year-old saw his 75th-minute shot loop into the net via a deflection off half-time substitute Andrew Hughes, marking his fourth goal of the season while helping his manager Ryan Lowe to get one over his former employers.

The fourth round draw will take place on Monday ahead of Liverpool's match against Barnsley.