Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley: Dominik Szoboszlai scores stunner as Reds beat League One side to set up Brighton tie

Liverpool survived a couple of huge scares from Barnsley as stunning goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz helped the Reds to a 4-1 win as they progressed to the FA Cup fourth round.

The League One side can be immensely proud of their display at Anfield. They might also feel hard done by a penalty claim which was controversially waved away in the second half, which would have levelled the tie.

Barnsley were right at it from the off and struck the post inside 28 seconds in front of the Kop through Davis Keillor-Dunn's header.

But Liverpool settled the crowd as Szoboszlai struck a stunner from 25 yards out inside 10 minutes.

Did you know? Dominik Szoboszlai has become just the third Liverpool player to score from outside the box in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, after Steven Gerrard and John Arne Riise.

That opener did not deter Barnsley's spirit though as both Jonathan Bland and Keillor-Dunn tested Giorgi Mamardashvili in good areas, before Liverpool's Premier League quality shone through once again.

This time it was Frimpong, starting at right-back with injured Conor Bradley out for the season, who cut inside on his left foot and finished high into the net. But then Barnsley got the goal their first half deserved with a stunning gift.

Former Liverpool academy player Adam Phillips chased a long ball but Szoboszlai tracked back well. Then, just three yards out, the Liverpool midfielder bizarrely tried a flick to his goalkeeper and missed, allowing Phillips to score in front of the Kop.

Image: Adam Phillips pulled one back for Barnsley after Szoboszlai's error

Barnsley continued to battle in the second period, despite Liverpool going close as Virgil van Dijk saw his shot tipped onto the bar by Murphy Cooper. Slot even brought on £220m of talent in Wirtz, the returning Hugo Ekitike after injury and Ibrahima Konate on for cover, but the League One side kept on threatening.

At the hour mark, their big moment came. Reyes Cleary, who gave the Liverpool attack a torrid time down the Barnsley left, burst into the box and went down under Szoboszlai's challenge.

Referee Farai Hallam waved away the claims, with no VAR until the fifth round of the competition, and replays showed the Hungarian got a slight touch on the ball, despite a hand on the back of the winger.

Image: Barnsley were denied a huge penalty claim at Anfield

But Liverpool sealed it in the final ten minutes as Wirtz - who earlier missed a sitter - curled home after Ekitike's deft flick - before the pair combined for the French forward to score the fourth. The Reds charge on to face Brighton in round four.

Slot still not happy despite FA Cup win

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot to TNT Sports:

"I was happy with the goals we scored. But I think it was far too long a game that was tight. Two-nil up then giving a goal away like that, made it difficult until five or ten minutes until the end. Then one bad moment and it could have been 2-2.

"Happy with the goals. Not enough chances from all the ball possession we had.

"I wasn't able to make 11 changes because I don't have it, or I take the Under-21s or Under-18s. But you could see today you have to respect the competition, respect Barnsley. Even with a large number of starters, they make it difficult."

Hourihane: My players were outstanding

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane to TNT Sports:

"Unbelievably proud of the lads. They were outstanding. Stuck with the plan from minute one to the end, got a bit tired towards the end because we had so long without the ball at times.

"But looking at 2-1, they're bringing on top player after top player and had their best team out towards the end. My lads did unbelievable.

"That's the level you're facing. They have to work hard for their goals. That first one is an unbelievable strike, the second and third were really impressive as well. We had chances ourselves."

Liverpool vs Brighton

Stoke City vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Southampton vs Leicester City

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs Chelsea

Burton Albion vs West Ham

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Norwich City vs West Brom

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Key dates for the FA Cup 2025/26

Fourth round: Saturday February 14 2026

Fifth round: Saturday March 7 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday April 4 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday April 25 2026

Final: Saturday May 16 2026