Man Utd not expected to back Michael Carrick in January transfer market - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

Wednesday's other top stories include how Thomas Frank convinced Conor Gallagher to join Tottenham; Man United are eyeing up Luis Enrique as a potential target for the permanent managerial job; Chelsea forced their head of medical to join Enzo Maresca in the dugout before he left the club

Tuesday 13 January 2026 22:43, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Michael Carrick is not expected to be backed by the Manchester United hierarchy in the January transfer market - The Sun

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reports that Manchester United's transfer business will not be impacted by the sacking of Ruben Amorim but believes that the club are unlikely to spend in January.

Manchester United have made PSG boss Luis Enrique one of their primary targets as they search for the next permanent manager - The Mirror

Thomas Frank personally spoke to Conor Gallagher to convince him to make the move to Tottenham amid interest from Aston Villa - The Telegraph

Rio Ferdinand believes that Benjamin Sesko could be the player who improves the most under Michael Carrick at Manchester United - Daily Mail

Chelsea forced the club's head of medical, Bryce Cavanagh, to sit in the technical area during games after Enzo Maresca allegedly ignored advice surrounding injured players - Daily Mail

Pedro Neto speaks on how the Chelsea players reacted to Enzo Maresca's departure.
RB Leipzig are preparing themselves for Premier League bids for Yan Diomande as they are finalising deal for 19-year-old winger Suleiman Sani, who has also been of interest of Manchester City and Tottenham - Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are interested in Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, but the Cherries insist the player is not for sale - Daily Mail

Newcastle are considering a shock return for Matt Targett, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, following Tino Livramento's hamstring injury - The Sun

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Rangers face competition from English and German clubs to sign Sunderland's Dan Neil - The Scottish Sun

EFL

A number of Championship clubs have been alerted to the positive start Tom Lawrence has made in the A-League for Perth Glory - Daily Mail

Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley is in talks with Bradford City over a loan move after being recalled from his spell at Northampton Town - Daily Mail

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Jude Bellingham has hit back at suggestions he suffered a falling out with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso on social media - Daily Mail

Xabi Alonso was undermined by his players during his time in charge at Real Madrid - The Guardian

Sky Sports' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol explains why Xabi Alonso's tenure at Real Madrid came to an end and where his future could lie going forward.

Former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder N'golo Kante is advancing in talks to sign for Turkish side Fenerbahce - The Athletic

Timo Werner is nearing the exit door for RB Leipzig, with a move to MLS side San Jose Earthquakes drawing closer - The Athletic

