Man Utd not expected to back Michael Carrick in January transfer market - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Wednesday's other top stories include how Thomas Frank convinced Conor Gallagher to join Tottenham; Man United are eyeing up Luis Enrique as a potential target for the permanent managerial job; Chelsea forced their head of medical to join Enzo Maresca in the dugout before he left the club
Tuesday 13 January 2026 22:43, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Michael Carrick is not expected to be backed by the Manchester United hierarchy in the January transfer market - The Sun
Manchester United have made PSG boss Luis Enrique one of their primary targets as they search for the next permanent manager - The Mirror
Thomas Frank personally spoke to Conor Gallagher to convince him to make the move to Tottenham amid interest from Aston Villa - The Telegraph
Rio Ferdinand believes that Benjamin Sesko could be the player who improves the most under Michael Carrick at Manchester United - Daily Mail
Chelsea forced the club's head of medical, Bryce Cavanagh, to sit in the technical area during games after Enzo Maresca allegedly ignored advice surrounding injured players - Daily Mail
RB Leipzig are preparing themselves for Premier League bids for Yan Diomande as they are finalising deal for 19-year-old winger Suleiman Sani, who has also been of interest of Manchester City and Tottenham - Daily Mail
Nottingham Forest are interested in Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, but the Cherries insist the player is not for sale - Daily Mail
Newcastle are considering a shock return for Matt Targett, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, following Tino Livramento's hamstring injury - The Sun
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Rangers face competition from English and German clubs to sign Sunderland's Dan Neil - The Scottish Sun
EFL
A number of Championship clubs have been alerted to the positive start Tom Lawrence has made in the A-League for Perth Glory - Daily Mail
Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley is in talks with Bradford City over a loan move after being recalled from his spell at Northampton Town - Daily Mail
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Jude Bellingham has hit back at suggestions he suffered a falling out with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso on social media - Daily Mail
Xabi Alonso was undermined by his players during his time in charge at Real Madrid - The Guardian
Former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder N'golo Kante is advancing in talks to sign for Turkish side Fenerbahce - The Athletic
Timo Werner is nearing the exit door for RB Leipzig, with a move to MLS side San Jose Earthquakes drawing closer - The Athletic
