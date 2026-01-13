Man Utd not expected to back Michael Carrick in January transfer market - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Michael Carrick is not expected to be backed by the Manchester United hierarchy in the January transfer market - The Sun

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reports that Manchester United's transfer business will not be impacted by the sacking of Ruben Amorim but believes that the club are unlikely to spend in January.

Manchester United have made PSG boss Luis Enrique one of their primary targets as they search for the next permanent manager - The Mirror

Thomas Frank personally spoke to Conor Gallagher to convince him to make the move to Tottenham amid interest from Aston Villa - The Telegraph

Rio Ferdinand believes that Benjamin Sesko could be the player who improves the most under Michael Carrick at Manchester United - Daily Mail

Chelsea forced the club's head of medical, Bryce Cavanagh, to sit in the technical area during games after Enzo Maresca allegedly ignored advice surrounding injured players - Daily Mail

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pedro Neto speaks on how the Chelsea players reacted to Enzo Maresca's departure.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

RB Leipzig are preparing themselves for Premier League bids for Yan Diomande as they are finalising deal for 19-year-old winger Suleiman Sani, who has also been of interest of Manchester City and Tottenham - Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are interested in Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, but the Cherries insist the player is not for sale - Daily Mail

Newcastle are considering a shock return for Matt Targett, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, following Tino Livramento's hamstring injury - The Sun

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Rangers face competition from English and German clubs to sign Sunderland's Dan Neil - The Scottish Sun

EFL

A number of Championship clubs have been alerted to the positive start Tom Lawrence has made in the A-League for Perth Glory - Daily Mail

Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley is in talks with Bradford City over a loan move after being recalled from his spell at Northampton Town - Daily Mail

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Jude Bellingham has hit back at suggestions he suffered a falling out with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso on social media - Daily Mail

Xabi Alonso was undermined by his players during his time in charge at Real Madrid - The Guardian

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol explains why Xabi Alonso's tenure at Real Madrid came to an end and where his future could lie going forward.

Former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder N'golo Kante is advancing in talks to sign for Turkish side Fenerbahce - The Athletic

Timo Werner is nearing the exit door for RB Leipzig, with a move to MLS side San Jose Earthquakes drawing closer - The Athletic